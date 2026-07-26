Khaya Dlanga says his late mother's quiet belief in him laid the foundation for the success he enjoys today

The celebrated author admitted he still battles self-doubt but chooses hope over fear whenever new opportunities arise

Dlanga believes successful people should never hide their humble beginnings and should inspire others by sharing their journeys

Khaya Dlanga credits late mother for giving him confidence to chase success. Image: Khaya Dlanga

Source: Instagram

Khaya Dlanga may be one of South Africa's most recognisable storytellers today, but he says the biggest reason he believed he could achieve more was because of his late mother. Speaking while reflecting on his life and career following his partnership with luxury whisky brand Glenmorangie, Dlanga opened up about the woman who planted the confidence that still carries him through life's biggest moments.

His mother's belief shaped his future

In a report by IOL Dlanga said his mother never motivated him through loud speeches or constant praise. Instead, she encouraged him in subtle ways that left a lasting impact. He recalled that she always referred to him as a lucky child, a phrase he only truly understood years later. Rather than seeing it as luck alone, he said he learnt to approach opportunities with confidence, believing things could work out if he gave them his all. That mindset, he explained, helped him embrace possibilities instead of fearing failure.

Why hope matters more than fear

The publication also stated that despite appearing confident in public, Dlanga admitted he naturally doubts himself. However, he refuses to let those thoughts stop him from chasing new opportunities. He said it is better to hold onto hope, even if things don't work out, than to stop dreaming altogether.

Dlanga also reflected on growing up with very little, saying those experiences taught him that setbacks are temporary. Because he has overcome difficult circumstances before, he believes he can always rebuild if life knocks him down again.

Staying grounded through success

He says the lessons his mother taught him remain his greatest source of strength. Image: Khaya Dlanga

Source: Instagram

The bestselling author also spoke about the importance of authenticity in an age where social media often only shows the highlights.

The publication further highlighted he believes people who achieve success have a responsibility to acknowledge where they came from instead of pretending life has always been easy. For Dlanga, remembering his roots keeps him humble and reminds him that character is built over time.

As his career continues to reach new heights, he says the lessons his mother taught him remain his greatest source of strength, proving that quiet encouragement can leave a lifelong legacy.

Khaya reflects on tragic murder case

Previously Briefly News reported that Khaya Dlanga weighed in on the murder of Marius van der Merwe after the businessman was allegedly assassinated in a targeted shooting. Reacting to the shocking incident, the media personality said the case highlighted the dangers of organised crime and violence in South Africa.

His comments came after Marius' wife, Leané van der Merwe, shared an emotional video remembering her husband and speaking about the devastating loss, which sparked widespread sympathy and renewed conversations about safety in the country.

Source: Briefly News