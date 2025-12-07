TV personality and advertising executive Khaya Dlanga has commented on Marius van der Merwe, aka Witness D's, death

Van der Merwe's wife, Leane van der Merwe, also topped social media trends over the weekend when she spoke about her husband

South Africans commented on Leane van der Merwe's post on social media over the weekend after she posted her late husband

Media personality Khaya Dlanga comments on the assassination of Witness D after his wife's tribute. Images: KhayaDlanga

Author and businessman Khaya Dlanga reacted to the killing of Marius van der Merwe, who was a witness at the Madlanga Commission under the alias "Witness D".

The multi-award-winning marketing guru, who previously celebrated his career, said he was shocked by the killing of van der Merwe.

Van der Merwe made headlines over the weekend when his last voice note with an eNCA reporter was shared before he was gunned down in Brakpan.

The media personality shared on his X account on Saturday, 6 December 2025, that criminals in Mzansi are used to getting away with their criminality.

"Criminals are so brazen in this country. The way they just killed Witness D when the whole country is paying attention to the commission. It's people who are used to getting away with their criminality and expect no consequences even for this act. The casual arrogance is chilling," said Dlanga.

Social media responds to Dlanga's post

@femaleAlostro said:

"The problem is that they wanna question the puppies when they know the big dogs. I’ll never forget someone credible once told me that Cat Matlala is a small fish, and his boss is roaming free."

@Jan_0656 reacted:

"It is also indicative of the level of impunity to act as their own 'force'. Hopefully, the truth will come out; the tentacles of these criminals are everywhere."

@luvuyo_stemela wrote:

"It's a bad situation for us. The president must lead in times like this."

@MissMonki_M replied:

"The parallel state had to make a statement. Shots fired, pun intended."

@Max177658069321 said:

"Mr bean is still following the process, while criminals just waltz in and out as they want."

Witness D's wife speaks

The wife of Marius Van Der Merwe, aka Witness D, Leane Van Der Merwe, broke her silence on her TikTok account on Saturday, 6 December 2025.

"How do I say goodbye? How do I carry on, never seeing you again?😭😭😭😭😭😭 I love you forever, babe, always! #QRFtaskteam #vlam #marius @Vlam@QRF TT," said Mrs van der Merwe.

Marius van der Merwe was killed a few weeks after he testified at the Madlanga Commission as “Witness D”. The Citizen reports that van der Merwe predicted his death by claiming that his “days are numbered.”

South Africans comfort the widow of the Madlanga Commission whistleblower

Ms Mashego🩷🇿🇦 said:

"I really don't know what to say, we as South Africans have failed Marius van der Merwe 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔."

Lionel Gafney replied:

"RIP Vlam 🤲🏻😔."

Simthandile reacted:

"Those people failed to protect this man. Nobody will agree to testify; if they do, they will be scared to expose the truth. "

Mzi Ningi Hlubikazi 🇿🇦 said:

"The entire South Africa is crying with you, Leanne 💔💔. Sorry for what has happened ❤️❤️❤️."

Xolani replied:

"Mchunu, Sibiya, Julius Mkhwanazi's kids will never find peace after they unalive this man, the justice system can fail him, but God will answer."

It's _5pmSomewhere wrote:

"The justice system failed this man. They should’ve made sure he was protected."

thespicyhealer responded:

"How do people post on social media when engulfed in grief? I will never understand. I would be too broken to even look at my phone."

Ubuntu Kid said:

"Sis, you’re not alone. Your husband's courage shook this nation, and his light didn’t die- it lives in all of us. May you feel strength in every breath, and may this country hold you the way it would’ve. We honor him. We hold you.. 🕯."

Sha wrote:

"My deepest condolences.💔 It's been 3 months since my husband's passing. They shot him in front of my daughter and me. 💔💔💔."

