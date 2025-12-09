Bonang Matheba posted in 2011 that she was eager to attend one of rapper Diddy's star-studded parties, which were a thing back then

SA unearthed this tweet following the 50 Cent-produced documentary highlighting Diddy's dark past, which premiered on Netflix

The star wasted no time in clapping back at the people who dragged her and asked her to remove the old post

South African media star Bonang Matheba was recently dragged for a resurfaced post where she expressed eagerness to attend a Sean 'Diddy' Combs party.

This follows an explosive documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, by rapper and Diddy's enemy, 50 Cent.

In the post, B said she had to attend the convicted rap star's birthday bashes, "Before she dies."

What Bonang said about Diddy's parties

In a post which was shared in 2011, Bonang Matheba said, "I need to go to a Diddy party, #BeforeIDie." Peeps encouraged her to remove the post before the streets catch wind of it.

Another user, @iamtshiamobanks, said, "Mama, you still have time to delete before they find you."

An unbothered Bonang firmly asked, "…then what? LOL! Pls man."

DJ Fresh was another celeb who people dragged for being excited about attending the party. 50 Cent previously stated in an interview that he would never attend Diddy's parties, saying they had an "uncomfortable energy."

Check out Bonang's response below:

SA had quite a chuckle at Bonang's response. The majority of the people were struggling to understand what Bonang was trying to say.

Below are some of the comments:

@serokotsa_t laughed:

"You're cold, he even felt ashamed and deleted his comment."

@Sharyberry_M responded:

"My girl said: It’s whatever, man."

@Tsietsi_Mohale said:

"Agreed."

@SupremeRuler556 reacted:

"You are so cold for this, wow."

@KingReeAlmighty said:

"She just said, "You all all alive." Akanayo igrammar but, unayo imali ke.(The grammar is off, but atleast she has money."

@KhensaniMa81545 figured it out:

"It means don't sweat the small stuff, ne? Some people say, "You'll all live" when something's not a big deal, just let it go."

@Krispy5360941 said:

"In 2011, we all thought Diddy parties were cool. None of the allegations were out then."

@EsethuMahlobo stated:

"You’ll all live = phumani ey’ndabeni ezingahlangene Nani.(Do not meddle in people's business.)"

@Mpho85920532 said:

"That was 2011, come on, honestly, we all didn’t know the real stories. Hai, clickbait is a problem."

Check out the interaction below:

