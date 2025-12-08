DJ Fresh is facing intense criticism on social media after several posts of his surfaced online, where he attended a party hosted by Diddy

The South African DJ shared footage from the controversial soiree in 2017 and was instantly roasted years later

This comes after the documentary highlighting Diddy's dark past premiered, and online users wasted no time in commenting on DJ Fresh's posts

DJ Fresh's photos from attending Diddy's party resurfaced eight years later. Images: DJFreshSA, EmotionsDoctor

South African radio and TV personality DJ Fresh is at the centre of online criticism after several social media posts linking him to Sean "Diddy" Combs were unearthed.

On Sunday, 7 December 2025, the former Metro FM host's Twitter (X) notifications went through the roof with replies to his pictures from eight years prior, when he attended a party hosted by the controversial Bad Boy Entertainment founder.

In 2017, Fresh posted footage from attending the infamous Diddy parties, where in one photo, he snapped several phone pouches meant to store guests' phones as they were not allowed in the party.

DJ Fresh attended a Diddy party in 2017. Image: DJFreshSA

The photo was taken at an event associated with the Ultra Music Festival in Miami, hosted by the controversial rapper. Also in attendance were Fistaz Mixwell, Euphonik, and Diddy's friend Black Coffee.

Another Mzansi star who has rubbed shoulders with Combs was DJ Shimza, who, like Fresh, had his photo unearthed following the rapper's legal drama.

Diddy has been known for hosting extravagant parties attended by the rich and famous; however, over the years, the events have come under disrepute over what allegedly happens behind closed doors.

In 2024, the rapper's longtime rival 50 Cent revealed that he would never attend the controversial soirees, noting that they had an "uncomfortable energy."

The G-Unit founder has a long-standing feud with Diddy that inspired several jabs directed at the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul. It was also this feud that led to the newly released Sean Combs: The Reckoning, executively produced by 50 himself.

The docu-series details the alleged sexual misconduct allegations against Diddy, which were referenced in his case.

With the resurfacing of DJ Fresh's photos with Diddy, many South Africans were led to wonder whether the famous DJ ever bore witness to some of the things that allegedly happen at the infamous events.

See DJ Fresh's other picture with Diddy below.

DJ Fresh, Black Coffee, Fistaz Mixwell and Euphonik attended a Diddy party in 2017. Image: DJFreshSA

DJ Fresh showed off his pictures from attending one of Diddy's parties. Image: DJFreshSA

South Africans react to DJ Fresh's pictures

Social media erupted with rave reactions to DJ Fresh and Diddy's pictures. Read some of their comments below.

Gee_SK said:

"It's not looking good, brev."

KoketsoMaleka_ wrote:

"I would have deleted."

AdolfMathebula added:

"Man, even if I am not guilty of anything neh, nothing would make me keep this picture on my TL."

DJ Fresh was roasted for attending one of Diddy's parties. Image: DJFreshSA

MojaiNthabeleng laughed:

"It's gonna be a long week."

iamOmega_sa was shocked:

"Men were frolicking with Diddy back in 2017?"

RebelNews_ asked:

"Do these SA celebrities even understand the dark side of Hollywood and it's superstars?"

