South African controversial music executive Nota Baloyi made startling allegations about the ownership of Cotton Fest

Fans were in a frenzy over the event's cancellation after a statement from the official Instagram page, stating that there were internal disagreements

Mzansi was torn over Nota's sentiments, with many either agreeing or disputing his views about who owns Cotton Fest

The controversial figure made startling allegations about who owns Cotton Fest, alleging that Riky Rick was only used as the face.

His sentiments were made in a resurfaced video clip, following an announcement that the event had been cancelled. In a statement on Instagram, Cotton Fest shared that the event would no longer continue as of 2026, due to the shareholders no longer sharing the same long-term vision.

Following his death, the reins were handed over to Ricky Rik's widow, Bianca Naidoo, who said, “Cotton Fest has always been rooted in creativity, community and cultural celebration focused on creating a platform for the youth to shine.”

What Nota said about Cotton Fest

Nota Baloyi said that Riky Rick was only the face of the event, and that there were real players in the background.

He took things a step further by alleging that Riky was used to lure black artists to perform at this event. User @ThisIsColbert posted the X video and captioned it:

"So NOTA is saying Ricky Rick was used by White stakeholders to secure Black artists for Cotton Fest without payment? Wait… who actually owns Cotton Fest? Every day, it feels like we’re learning things about Makhado that are difficult to process."

In response to the video, Nota said, "I told you so, RIP Cotton Fest. You played your part!"

Watch the X video below:

Below are some of the reactions from social media peeps:

@bradzxcaprio said:

"Well this is what all these brands they do, use a black face to gain customers whole time they’re white owned, look at Shoprite acting like it’s for the people because they have stores in like every kasi and pay their staff members peanuts whole time it’s white owned and made like 87 billion in profits in 2025."

@Africa_inala argued:

"100% of nothing is nothing. Half of the rappers who own beverage brands don't own the product. It’s okay to do so until you can fund the gig yourself."

@the_og_worldwid laughed:

"This is the same guy that said he owns Billiato by Cassper."

@blondilocs responded:

"Did people think Billiato was owned by @casspernyovest?Lol he's only the face so his fellow black people can buy this white owned alcohol."

