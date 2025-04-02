Top South African artists have been named to perform at the much-anticipated Cotton Fest, which will take place on Saturday, 26 April 2025

Artists such as Casper Nyovest, Sjava and Lia Butler have been named to perform at The Station in Johannesburg, and event organiser Bianca Naidoo promised an exciting event

Local music fans reacted on social media to say they were excited for the event, while they added more artists to their wishlist

Cotton Fest organiser Bianca Naidoo said they will continue to honour her late husband and event founder Riky Rick after announcing the first phase of confirmed artists for the event.

The annual music event will take place at The Station in Johannesburg on Saturday, 26 April 2025 and will once again see young artists sharing the stage with established stars.

Lia Butler and Casper Nyovest have been confirmed to perform at Cotton Fest 2025. Image: L.iabutler and casper.nyovest_fan.page.

Source: Instagram

Casper Nyovest, Sjava, Lia Butler and A-Reece, who recently celebrated his 28th birthday, have been confirmed to take the stage at the annual music extravaganza.

Cotton Fest announced the first phase of confirmed performers

Cotton Fest confirmed their line-up on Instagram:

According to Fakaza, Naidoo said the event will continue to honour Riky Rick, who passed away in 2022, while the event will continue its legacy in Joburg after shows nationwide.

Naidoo said:

“In an ongoing commitment to honour Riky Rick’s legacy and his belief in young people, Cotton Fest continues to stand as a testament to this. Through the festival, the movement grows and the culture continues to live on, giving young talent a platform to showcase their skill alongside top SA artists on a world-class stage.”

The event was advertised on Instagram:

Top artists have graced the stage at Cotton Fest

Over the years, Cotton Fest has served as a platform for young artists and it has also allowed fans to experience talented stars, such as premier female artist DJ Zinhle.

In previous years, the event has had a trend of adding more names to their line-up following the first phase of announcements and fans are eagerly waiting for the final list.

Other artists that have been featured at the event include YoungstaCPT, Emtee, Big Zulu, Black Diamond, Nasty C and Oscar Mbo.

South African music fans are excited for the Cotton Fest 2025. Image: cottonfestjhb.

Source: Instagram

Fans want more star power at Cotton Fest

Local music fans reacted on social media to say they are excited for the event, while some added more star power to the list as they begged for more artists.

La.sun wants a small change:

“Fire line-up but get Nanette there please.”

Uunathii_ is excited:

“Can’t wait.”

Theboybethuggin made a prediction:

“Gimme two years, the phase one line-up is going to have my name on it!!"

Siseko_mlanjana asked a question:

“Where is @youngstacpt?"

Nontando_nn wants more:

“Hold up, is phase two still coming? I need Nasty, Maglera, Emtee, and Loatinova Pounds, don’t rob us, please.”

