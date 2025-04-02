South African rapper Emtee dropped a surprise for his loyal fans on Twitter (X) to thank them for their support

The father of two and creator of several hit songs said he is organising a free concert for the fans who have supported him from the start

Local fans reacted with excitement on social media, with some even offering services such as security and performances for the event

Popular South African rapper Emtee said he is organising a free concert to thank his loyal fans for their support over his career which started when he was 17.

The 32-year-old Mzansi MC said he wants to help the fans who backed him from the start and is willing to foot the bill for them to attend, while he is also offering a unique fan experience.

South African rapper will host a free concert for his loyal fans who have been with him from the start. Image: emteerecords.

Source: Instagram

Emtee, aka Mthembeni Ndevu, has several fans across the nation, a fact confirmed after he sold out Emperor’s Palace in March 2025.

Emtee wants to thank his fans

Emtee dropped his announcement on Twitter (X):

According to Twitter, the outspoken rapper said he would organise the event for certified members of his fanbase.

Emtee posted:

“I’m giving back to my real supporters. People who help me raise my kids and put food on the table. They don’t steal from me, talk behind my back, or are not envious but wish me the best. And keep in mind, I KNOW WHO IS HUSTLE GANG CERTIFIED.”

Emtee added that he will also have a competition with the winner getting to spend a day with the award-winning artist in the studio.

Watch the preview of Emtee's new song in the video below:

Emtee lines up new music for Mzansi hip-hop heads

While the rapper is organising the free concert, the artist has been hard at work in the studio and produced new songs for the music-loving South African public.

Fans are raving about his new song BleedMama with Gigi Lamayne, while he has also created new songs alongside Big Zulu.

Since his debut, Emtee won three South African Music Awards and has two albums named after his children Avery and Logan.

South African rapper Emtee is busy working on new songs and gaining new fans. Image: emteerecords.

Source: Instagram

Fans are excited

Local music fans reacted to Emtee’s announcement with excitement on social media, with some fans even trying to get their names on the line-up for the event.

Itsmytimecurtis backs the idea:

“Let’s do it for the Gang."

DavidNekongo is excited:

“Aweh, let's go my dawg. I can't wait to travel from Namibia to attend it.”

Shugathewizard_ asked questions:

“When? Where? Can I be your opening artist?”

4oreverafterMe1 wants to be there:

“Please add me Big Hustle.”

Brightglukeke wants to help:

“Yoh that is really nice man. I'm sure there are those who would like to give support in any way, may it be money, security or anything that might be needed. Let them be able to help.”

Emtee and Big Zulu bury the hatchet to make more music

As reported by Briefly News, South African rappers Emtee and Big Zulu said they have squashed their beef and are working together to make new music.

The duo were previously involved in a public dispute but they have since become friends and to mark their partnership they are working on producing new hits for the Mzansi public.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News