South African talented rappers Emtee and Gigi Lamayne recently dropped their new song BleedMama

The reality TV star Gigi Lamayne posted a trailer of their new music video on her social media pages

Many fans and followers of the rapper flooded the comment section with their reactions to the trailer

Gigi Lamayne and Emtee dropped a new banger. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South African hip hop rappers Emtee the Hustla and Gigi Lamayne recently dropped their new banger BleedMama on Friday, 14 March 2025.

The reality TV star Gigi Lamayne posted a trailer of their music video on her social media pages and captioned it:

"It's out on all platforms! “BleedMama” featuring @emteerecords x @NathanBlur! Link: https://vmgafrica.lnk.to/BLEEDMAMAAr."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the new song

Shortly after the video was posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@SthembiD wrote:

"Can't miss on this one ...Stream it now!! She dropped a banger #BleedMama GigiLamayne."

@Xitsundzuxo_ said:

"This is definitely a must add to playlist Gigi Lamayne made sure she cooks #BleedMama."

@amahle_dhlams responded:

"Nah Gigi was in her bag for this #BleedMama GigiLamayne."

@n_makhubele replied:

"This is a masterpiece #BleedMama GigiLamayne."

@Velisia3877 commented:

"Now the weekend can officially begin #BleedMama."

Gigi Lamayne hints at being in love

Earlier on, South African rappers Gigi Lamayne and Reason seem to be in love and can't hide it. Rumours about the stars dating started making the rounds on social media late last year, but they both debunked the allegations, claiming they were just friends.

The rappers, who have been making headlines after their fire performance of their hit single Bestie at Manifest, seemingly professed their love for each other. It all started when Reason took to his X page to announce that he was in love. Although he did not mention with whom, Gigi Lamayne responded to the post, saying she was also in love.

A look at Reason and Gigi's relationship timeline

Gigi Lamayne and Reason allegedly started dating last year. Rumours about their love affair started making the rounds on social media when they were spotted getting cosy at Kwa Mai Mai.

They both denied the rumours, with the Mashonisa hitmaker claiming they were just friends and were working on her single, Come Out. She said:

"We are not dating; we are friends, and we have been working together on my latest project, my single, Come Out. We are just good friends."

Sizwe also responded to the rumours, claiming he was never at Kwa Mai Mai with Gigi. However, the stars continued to be seen together after denying the rumours.

