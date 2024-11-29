Gigi Lamayne went viral after sharing a saucy photo in a revealing swimsuit, which Musa Khawula reposted on X

The Love & HipHop SA star sparked mixed reactions, with some fans accusing her of bleaching or having a BBL, while others praised her natural beauty and achievements

Social media buzzed with comments about her tattoos, body, and rumoured relationship with fellow rapper Reason, aka Sizwe Alakine

Award-winning rapper and reality TV star Gigi Lamayne set timelines on fire with her saucy image. She posted snaps rocking a barely-there swimsuit that had social media users buzzing.

Gigi Lamayne showed off her hot body.

Source: Instagram

Gigi Lamayne's hot picture goes viral

South African rapper Gigi Lamayne almost broke the internet with her saucy picture. The rapper recently made headlines following reports that she is dating fellow rapper Reason, also known as Sizwe Alakine.

A picture of the rapper rocking a barely-there two-piece swimsuit was reposted by popular entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on his X page. The caption read:

"Gigi Lamayne shows off her body."

Mzansi reacts to Gigi Lamayne's picture

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the Love & HipHop SA star's banging body. Some fans accused her of bleaching her skin, while others said she had BBL. However, Gigi's stans couldn't get enough of her body.

@gabril_thuu said:

"She bleached so bad."

@MothusiSlyman1 commented:

"Plus she is educated from Wits University and has been on Dean's List."

@Lebona_cabonena added:

"Her fresh body."

@Ayabong81838348 noted:

"BBL be doing wonders."

@DarrenJohn54118 commented:

"Natural body, not the BBL nonsense we see lately."

@luluvuyelele said:

"She looks hot 🔥❤️❤️"

@RockyB44427546B wrote:

"Imagine how hot she would have been without tattoos 😔"

@anelenofaya added:

"Sizwe Alkaline be eating nice."

Gigi Lamayne addresses giving Emtee the cold shoulder

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gigi Lamayne cleared the air on a video that went viral on social media, where she was accused of ignoring fellow rapper Emtee at a basketball game.

Gigi Lamayne found her name charting social media trends after a video of the rapper seemingly ignoring Emtee went viral. The trending video shows Gigi arriving at the match and hugging Emtee's wife, Nicole and their kids before taking her seat.

