Gigi Lamayne Flaunts Her Curves in Steamy Picture, SA Shares Mixed Reactions: “BBL Be Doing Wonders”
- Gigi Lamayne went viral after sharing a saucy photo in a revealing swimsuit, which Musa Khawula reposted on X
- The Love & HipHop SA star sparked mixed reactions, with some fans accusing her of bleaching or having a BBL, while others praised her natural beauty and achievements
- Social media buzzed with comments about her tattoos, body, and rumoured relationship with fellow rapper Reason, aka Sizwe Alakine
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Award-winning rapper and reality TV star Gigi Lamayne set timelines on fire with her saucy image. She posted snaps rocking a barely-there swimsuit that had social media users buzzing.
Gigi Lamayne's hot picture goes viral
South African rapper Gigi Lamayne almost broke the internet with her saucy picture. The rapper recently made headlines following reports that she is dating fellow rapper Reason, also known as Sizwe Alakine.
A picture of the rapper rocking a barely-there two-piece swimsuit was reposted by popular entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on his X page. The caption read:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
"Gigi Lamayne shows off her body."
Mzansi reacts to Gigi Lamayne's picture
Social media users shared mixed reactions to the Love & HipHop SA star's banging body. Some fans accused her of bleaching her skin, while others said she had BBL. However, Gigi's stans couldn't get enough of her body.
@gabril_thuu said:
"She bleached so bad."
@MothusiSlyman1 commented:
"Plus she is educated from Wits University and has been on Dean's List."
@Lebona_cabonena added:
"Her fresh body."
@Ayabong81838348 noted:
"BBL be doing wonders."
@DarrenJohn54118 commented:
"Natural body, not the BBL nonsense we see lately."
@luluvuyelele said:
"She looks hot 🔥❤️❤️"
@RockyB44427546B wrote:
"Imagine how hot she would have been without tattoos 😔"
@anelenofaya added:
"Sizwe Alkaline be eating nice."
Gigi Lamayne addresses giving Emtee the cold shoulder
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gigi Lamayne cleared the air on a video that went viral on social media, where she was accused of ignoring fellow rapper Emtee at a basketball game.
Gigi Lamayne found her name charting social media trends after a video of the rapper seemingly ignoring Emtee went viral. The trending video shows Gigi arriving at the match and hugging Emtee's wife, Nicole and their kids before taking her seat.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.