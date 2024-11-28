Amanda du-Pont shared a cryptic video amid rumours of dating married man Bafana Sindani, following his wedding anniversary celebration with wife Phindile

The video, hinting at letting go of a boyfriend, sparked speculation about whether it was directed at the anniversary buzz

Social media reactions were mixed, with some calling out the situation and others viewing it as a lighthearted post

Amanda du-Pont shared a questionable video following his rumoured boyfriend Bfana Sindani's 10th wedding anniversary celebration. The actress had Mzansi thinking she was addressing the rumours with her post.

Amanda du-Pont shares mysterious post

Amanda du-Pont has seemingly responded to the reports that she is dating a married man. The popular actress and businesswoman made headlines when videos of her rumoured boyfriend, Bafana Sindani, and his wife, Phindile's anniversary vacation went viral.

Taking to her TikTok page, the Slay actress shared a cryptic message about letting go of a boyfriend. The text on the video read:

"When he finally does that one thing that lets you let go of him."

Fans react to Amanda du-Pont's video

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the actress' video. Some said she was referring to Bafana's wife's video, while others thought it was just a fun video.

@Busisiwe Bee Innocent said:

"He is married what did you expect 😂😂😂😂😂"

@Cassandra🦋 commented:

"He Wasn’t Yours To Begin With 😔❤️"

@cgobaby added:

"Hao serious 😂😂😂 that’s someone’s HUSBAND 😳"

@MfazWephepha noted:

"So he wasn’t supposed to celebrate his wedding anniversary? 🥺"

@Daisy commented:

"Amadoda abantu niwafunani we Lelo."

@Mpfariseni Minah Ragwala added:

"Me seeing all the comments i was looking for 😂😂."

