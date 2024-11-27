Amanda Du-Pont’s Rumoured Boyfriend Bafana Sindani Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife
- Amanda Du-Pont's rumoured boyfriend, Bafana Sindani, and his wife, Phindile Mdhluli, recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, sparking mixed reactions online.
- Social media erupted after claims that Sindani, a member of The Presidential Cartel, is married despite being linked to Amanda.
- Fans slammed Amanda for allegedly dating a married man, with some speculating on the dynamics of Sindani's marriage and relationships
Amanda Du-Pont's rumoured boyfriend, Bafana Sindani and his wife, Phindile Mdhluli, recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The news sparked mixed reactions from social media users.
Amanda Du-Pont's rumoured man celebrates anniversary
Just when you thought you'd seen it all! Actress and media personality Amanda Du-Pont's rumoured boyfriend, Bafana Sindani, and his wife, Phindile Mdhluli, celebrated a major milestone in their marriage.
According to a post shared by Musa Khawula on X, Sindani, who is a member of The Presidential Cartel, is still happily married to his wife of ten years, despite being rumoured to be dating Amanda. The post read:
"Amanda du-Pont's boyfriend Bafana Sindani of The Presidential Cartel celebrates his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife Phindile Mdhluli."
Fans react to Bafana's anniversary
Social media users could not believe that Amanda Du-Pont was dating a married man.
@Thumbushe said:
"He's been gallivanting with every other baddie kanti he's married?"
@Burnerburnerac5 wrote:
"The wife is so calm, she's probably accepted he's seeing Amanda on the side and occasionally younger men during their cartel 'meetings'. ALLEGEDLY."
@Ppalesa_ wrote:
"Why do these girls always date men like this."
@GatsheniSanele9 added:
"Hmm. No wonder naye she was out trying to be strong with pool snaps in south Africa. Shem."
@Tswaka016 noted:
"From being a wife to a side chick sad hey🤦🏽♀️😂"
