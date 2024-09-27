Tshepo Howza Mosese and Salamina Mosese celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary with heartfelt social media posts, highlighting their enduring love and gratitude

Fans and celebrities also joined in celebrating the couple's milestone, expressing admiration for their inspiring relationship

Briefly News spoke exclusively to relationship expert Shelley Lewin, who emphasized key factors for strengthening marriages, such as communication, trust, shared values, and adaptability

South African power couple Tshepo Howza Mosese and Salamina Mosese marked a major milestone in their marriage. The stars celebrated their 16th marriage anniversary with a sweet post.

Howza and Salamina Mosese celebrate milestone

It's been 16 years since celebrity couple Howza and Salamina Mosese tied the knot. The popular stars who have been hailed for their display of affection celebrated the milestone on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page, Howza shared a heartfelt video and poured his heart out to the love of his life. He thanked God for taking them this far in marriage. The post read:

"@salaminamosese with high mileage on our speedometer, through the highs and lows, 16 years later we’re still riding baby. It’s only by the grace of God and no other formula. I love you “lang tyd kido. Best chapter in my book. Happy Anniversary “My Skat”❤️😘🥂🍾#oldandgraywithyou."

Relationship expert talks about how to strengthen marriages

Briefly News spoke to The Relationship Architect, couple counsellor, coach, and author of Uncomplicated Love, Shelley Lewin, about how couples can strengthen their marriages. She listed some key factors that help build strong marriages. She said:

"A lasting and fulfilling marriage rests on several foundational pillars: Communication: Open, honest, and empathetic communication creates a strong emotional bond. Couples should regularly check in with each other, express appreciation, and be willing to resolve conflicts with kindness.

"Trust and respect: Trust is built through consistency, reliability, and mutual respect. Nurturing trust takes time, but it’s essential for long-term happiness.

"Shared values and goals: A strong marriage is built when couples share similar values, but they should also regularly align their life goals and support each other’s dreams.

"Adaptability: Life will inevitably bring change. The ability to adapt and grow together, supporting each other through life’s ups and downs, is crucial for long-term success. Couples can strengthen these elements through intentional time together, regular relationship “check-ins”, and ongoing efforts to support each other’s growth."

SA congratulates Howza and Salamina on their anniversary

Fans and celebs also celebrated the couple on their marriage anniversary. Many wished them well in their union.

@thabisomokhethi said:

"❤️🥂🥳I can’t believe it’s been 16 years since that glorious day that we watched you say “I do”to each other in a very beautiful and lovely ceremony. Your Love, friendship and commitment to one another has always been an inspiration to me and my wife at the time. And it continues to be a joy and inspiration to behold for me. I say this with a full heart; you are my favourite married couple❗️Happy Anniversary Fam❤️🥂❤️"

@lopangsebeke wrote:

"Happy anniversary my lovely couple.More Grace ❤️❤️❤️"

@gregmaloka said:

"Happy New Year my friends. ❤️❤️😍Love is beautiful, Love is God, you are Love."

@nunukhumalo added:

"Happy Anniversary to you both May God grant you many more years of marital bliss ❤️❤️❤️"

