Makhadzi has released another single off her upcoming album, Miracle Child , to mark Heritage Day

The BET Award-winning artist's latest studio offering is expected to hit the streets on Friday, 4 October

Followers and fans warmly received the single release along with snippets of the colourful music video

Makhadzi marked Heritage Day in style by dropping another single off her upcoming album, 'Miracle Child', and snippets of the music video. Image: @MakhadziSA

Makhadzi continues promoting her upcoming album, Miracle Child, creating anticipation with less than two weeks before it hits the streets.

The Milandu Bhe singer cut a picture of excitement as she took to social media to commemorate Heritage Day on Tuesday, 24 September.

Makhadzi drops another single off

Dropping a snippet to another single off the upcoming offering, the 2024 BET Award winner served Mzansi mouthfuls of food for thought.

In a concise thesis, she briefly gave fans an emotive trip into the creative process she and the artist she collaborated with to produce We Are One.

Describing the coming together alongside the visuals of the song, she wrote:

"Aa wehh! Happy Heritage Day! In celebration of this special occasion, I’m excited to share my new single, 'sWe Are One', from my upcoming album 'Miracle Child'. Following our successful collaboration on 'Jealous Down' with Dr Skaro, we felt inspired to bring you more uplifting music."

The artist said We Are One is an anthem of love and unity, reminding us that we are all connected, regardless of culture and beliefs.

She added that it encouraged people to treat each other with respect and to rise above tribalism.

"As you listen, I invite you to embrace the message of togetherness and compassion. Please help spread this song far and wide. Let’s make it a powerful movement for awareness and love. One love!" she said.

SA warmly receives single release

A warm reception greeted the single and the extra special message accompanying it. Briefly News looks at the commentary.

@PatrickThagwana wrote:

"Thank you, Makhadzi."

@heziem said:

"My queen, you are the best. Makhadzi, ha biki mbodza."

