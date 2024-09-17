Makhadzi has shared on social media that her new show, Makhadzi Home Coming, will be delayed

Fans will have to wait till the end of the month to watch the life of the BET Award winning singer

Khadzinators are disappointed, and some advise her to fix her problems behind the scenes

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

'Makhadzi Home Coming' has been delayed. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Fans of the Number 1 hitmaker, Makhadzi, will have to wait a little longer before they can watch her show. Following her announcement, fans are growing impatient as Makhadzi has yet to release it on YouTube.

Makhadzi announces that the show is delayed.

Recently, Makhadzi announced on X that her upcoming show, Makhadzi Home Coming, has been postponed.

"Apologies, my TV show has been postponed until the end of the month due to technical issues. I love the fact that they agree to showcase unfiltered content. I want you all to get the real me without anything being removed. Thank you so much for participating, I can't wait for you all to watch it. I was so excited too, l even forgot to post the man who hacked my album. But I will post him in a few. Please make him trend."

Fans disappointed by Makhadzi's announcement

Khadzinators, the name of her fanbase, are disappointed, as some suggested that she fixes her problems with whoever might be in charge.

@Ihhashi_Turkei suggested:

"Please fix things with your ancestors, girl, No way."

@NeneLeakesWigs said:

"Being your fan is so stressful, Khadzi."

@TaeloTlomatsane replied:

"This is such sad news Mara."

@Normanbooz asked:

"Please update your bio queen. I almost thought the new album is coming out on the 22 of September instead of 7 October."

@NotThatDip hailed:

"You are easily the most influential artist in South Africa right now."

@chiknara sighed:

"We're waiting."

@FootballStage_1 asked:

"Can we get the man arrested?"

Makhadzi's album roll out has fans in stitches

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi will be releasing her highly anticipated album, and our girl is working overtime on the rollout.

However, her latest stunt left fans scratching their heads at what she could be up to. Mzansi is in stitches by Khadzi's album rollout and can't wait to see what more she comes up with.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News