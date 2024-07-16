Makhadzi is reportedly in debt after failing to pay an event organiser their money

This after the Limpopo singer was apparently a no-show after being paid to perform for an event in 2023

While some netizens bashed Khadzi over her never-ending money drama, others claimed there are people against her

An event organiser exposed Makhadzi for not pitching for their event and failing to pay them back.

Source: Instagram

It seems Makhadzi's money troubles are far from over after the singer was allegedly exposed by an event organiser for flaking on their show and not paying them back.

Makhadzi involved in money scandal

An event organiser is apparently on Makhadzi's tail after the singer failed to pitch for an event she was booked to perform.

It appears that the BET Award winner's finances have grown to become a huge problem that is tarnishing her reputation, and the scandals keep piling up.

According to TimesLIVE, an event organiser named Gregory Hlatshwayo claims he booked Makhadzi for a Kempton Park event on 30 April 2023, which she never pitched for.

Hlatshwayo alleges that the singer promised to do a free show to cover for missing the last one. This, too, was not fulfilled after the singer allegedly flaked on the organiser again.

Moreover, Hlatshwayo claims Makhadzi has been promising to pay him back for over a year and has still not done so.

Mzansi reacts to Makhadzi's money matters

Netizens are stunned that Makhadzi is involved in another scandal, with some convinced that people are intentionally fighting against her:

phillibecks speculated:

"There's a campaign to tarnish the image of all Limpopo musicians. Master KG is next. Maphorisa is done. Makhazi is done; they will now target the remaining ones."

MaloyiIsaac warned:

"This one must be careful with her money, shem."

Master_Mind_208 said:

"That guy must relax; Makhadzi is going through a lot right now."

Meanwhile, others believe that it can't be a coincidence that another person is exposing Makhadzi, saying there must be some truth to the allegations:

MulaudziTsikoo was stunned:

"Tjo, it was SARS first. Now it's Gregory. What's going on, Makhadzi?"

MadigaSebo claimed:

"Makhadzi once did this to some guy in Polokwane at his wedding. They paid her to perform, and she didn't pitch."

kmosebetsi asked:

"Who is managing Makhadzi kanti? I'm starting to believe Nota's assessment of her shenanigans. Terrible management!"

Makhadzi opens up about SARS drama

In more Makhadzi updates, Briefly News shared a video of the singer's confession about her troubles with SARS.

The video sparked a cocktail of reactions from netizens, where some sympathised with the singer, while others blasted her management for not helping her.

