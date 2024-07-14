Makhadzi came back to South Africa Victoria's after going to America to compete for a BET award

Ghanama singer Makhadzi was nominated as the best new international act in 2024 at the BET and competed against Tyler ICU and other artists

Makhadzi was in her home province, Limpopo, and she went to Venda to celebrate her BET Award

Makhadzi is officially a BET award winner. The energetic entertainer went back to Venda to show off her big achievement.

Makhadzi showed off her BET Award in Thohoyandou and her fans showed up to support. Image: X / @Ronewa_Mathephe / Instagram / @makhadzi.sa

After winning a BET, the South African government organised an event in her honour. Makhadzi went out of her way to celebrate with the locals in her hometown of Venda.

Makhadzi celebrates winning BET in Venda

Makhadzi left fans touched after parading her BET award in Venda, and @Ronewa_Mathephe shared a video of her visit. She went to a Boxer superstore in her hometown of Thohonyadaou, where her career began. Watch the video below:

South Africa touched by Makhadzi

Many people admired how humble Makhadzi was by returning to Thohoyandou. Fans flooded the comments raving about Makhadzi's international stardom with the BET Award.

@EricKokPresents said:

"The same people who supported her back then are celebrating her now. Beautiful."

@tickleta applauded:

"A humble queen , taking it back to where it all started."

@Womanishh gushed|:

"I Love to see Makhadzi happy,It warms me."

@SoulFairy3 wrote:

"I so wish she could get a trustworthy financial advisor/manager. There's no reason she can't live lavishly and build exceptional wealth. Her talent is incredible and can fund it all."

@matladi123 added:

"From the streets to the world. Great."

Makhadzi and Limpopo premier dance at her homecoming

Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi received a hero's welcome at her homecoming celebration in Limpopo, where she danced with the premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

Coming from winning big at the BET Awards, Makhadzi's strides have been celebrated throughout the country, and her province has taken it to the top.

In a video shared by Twitter (X) user PolokwaneObserv, the singer was seen at her homecoming event hosted by the newly-appointed premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

