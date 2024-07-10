Makhadzi revealed in a video that she owes SARS due to a lack of education about tax

Social media users praised Makhadzi for her honesty and called for the government to educate artists about SARS

Some fans blasted Makhadzi's management for not informing her about tax obligations, while others noted the complexity of tax matters, even for educated individuals

Makhadzi has opened up about her ongoing problems with SARS. The singer, who revealed that she owes the tax man, shared a video explaining how she got knee-deep in debt.

Makhadzi reveals why she owes SARS

Makhadzi is among the many artists who have had to deal with SARS. The star recently shared that she has financial problems and even had to borrow money from a loan shark to attend the BET Awards in America.

A video of the Ghanama singer explaining herself was shared on X by a user with the handle @_DJMosh. She said she was not paying SARS because she was uneducated about it. The post's caption praised the singer for being honest about her situation. It read:

"Makhadzi is one of the realest artists out there right. She made some valid points of Facebook. I like this take from her ❤️"

Fans react to Makhadzi's video

Social media users hailed the singer for being candid about her situation. Many said the government should take measures to educate artists about SARS.

@Thato_G_Gesh said:

"Education and talent are two different things. Sad part is that most of the time management is made out of educated people who don't want to pass on their education to those who are talented. This is an opportunity for someone who's out there who's educated."

@ThulzMtetwa added:

"SARS is sneaky with its stuff honestly."

@uMzulukaNdaba wrote:

"Her team & management did her wrong!!"

@KhumaloFk said:

"There’s no way a record company will not not tell artist about SARS she’s just extremely comfortable in playing victim."

@dont_attack1 wrote:

"I am educated and I also don't understand the language of tax. That thing is complicated."

Makhadzi responds to Department of Sports, Arts and Culture statement exposing her as beneficiary

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi finally broke her silence after the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture claimed she had benefitted from its assistance.

After having her name plastered all over social media over beneficiary claims, Makhadzi finally broke her silence to address the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture.

