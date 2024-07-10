Makhadzi responded to a statement from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture regarding her financial support

The Department revealed that the singer had been supported in the past despite her current financial troubles

The Limpopo singer was shattered sharing her side of the story, and fans felt her pain

Makhadzi called out the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture. Images: makhadzisa

Makhadzi finally broke her silence after the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture claimed she had benefitted from its assistance.

Makhadzi drags Department of Sports, Arts and Culture

After having her name plastered all over social media over beneficiary claims, Makhadzi finally broke her silence to address the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture.

The singer hosted a live stream and blasted the Department after it released a statement that she had been helped in recent months.

Twitter (X) user LimChronicle shared the video of a teary-eyed Makhadzi breaking down, saying she had never been a beneficiary of the Department, saying people were asking her not to expose the truth:

"They want to manipulate me and use me as an example. I didn't eat any money, they must reveal the names of the people who ate the Department's money and those who were funded. If I have to pay for this and die, it's fine."

Makhadzi also revealed that she had been rejected for funding before but never addressed the issue, which was where her loan shark confession came from.

In a separate statement from her team, the singer stated that she only received money for her performances, not direct funding. It went on to urge the Department to reveal the names of the beneficiaries.

Mzansi reacts to Makhadzi's video

Netizens are shattered and demanded that the Department apologise to Makhadzi:

kedibone_sentle said:

"The time of keeping quiet is over. She earned every cent through her hard work. It breaks them when people make it without asking for anything. It is those who earn it legitimately who suffer in the end because of jealousy."

__ThapeloM was shattered:

"She's going through a lot; she doesn't deserve this."

Selina684479245 wrote:

"This is painful to watch."

lebohang_elias posted:

"Makhadzi had to go to a Mashonisa to attend the BET Awards, while Mama Joy is living it up with our money. This can't be right!"

Gayton McKenzie stops funding for super fans

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Minister Gayton McKenzie announcing that he was halting funding for super fans.

The Minister revealed that funds needed to be directed at sportspeople and creatives, and Mzansi supported his decision.

