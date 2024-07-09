Gayton McKenzie, the new head of the Department of Arts and Culture, announced significant changes to better support athletes and artists

He mentioned that this will include halting funding for "super fans" trips

Netizens have praised McKenzie for his bold moves, expressing hope for improved support for the country's talent

Gayton McKenzie is changing the Sports and Arts Department, and netizens are here for it. Mama Joy's joy was cut short. Images: Sydney Seshibedi, Twitter/@JoyChauke5, and Brenton Geach.

Gayton McKenzie, the new head of the Department of Arts and Culture, has announced significant changes within the department.

The changes are aimed at redirecting resources to support athletes and artists better.

His bold moves have garnered widespread approval from South Africans.

McKenzie is not holding back

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), McKenzie highlighted the need for reform within the department, particularly regarding fund allocation.

One of the most notable changes includes reviewing the department’s beneficiaries and halting the funding of trips for so-called "super fans."

"I have stopped all trips for super fans. We have athletes & artists who are struggling to raise money to attend sporting events and exhibitions. How do we justify paying for fans? We shall no longer be paying for these trips and will use that money where it’s most needed."

Netizens give a nod of approval

This decisive action has sparked a wave of positive reactions from netizens.

@costakonti1 commented:

"To start, all Olympians should not be paying their way to go to participate for their country at the Olympics."

@judzlicious came up with more suggestions for the minister:

"Arts & Culture needs to be supported/promoted and properly funded for young ones starting from Primary school. We need to get filmmakers from high schools. There’s too much gatekeeping in this industry."

@africanacademia also expressed pride in this decision:

"Salute my minister. Revolutionise the ministry. Put some order and make sure everything works."

Another netizen, @OscarMagud, briefly said:

"Great move !"

@sewelankoana also noted:

"I never thought a day would come when I clapped hands for you. But today is that daythis nonsense of luxury trips for super fans and a certain group of celebrities gatekeeping arts and culture must end. So many schools in rural areas need sports and soccer in dusty playgrounds with no soccer poles.

"Yet, some fans/celebrities use that money for flights, luxury accommodations, and champagne when that money can be used for good use. well done sir, on this decisionwe support it you are on the right track"

However, some were less enthusiastic and felt that super fans were necessary for the sporting fraternities in SA.

@Thembixaba50 expressed empathy for SA's number one super fan, Mama Joy:

"Who is going to support our National teams when they play abroad? We know most South Africans can't afford such trips, let alone entrance fees. Where is Mama Joy? I feel like she needs to be consoled."

List of beneficiaries of the department reviewed

McKenzie announced on X that he was reviewing the list of beneficiaries in the department.

"I have instructed that a list be published of all Artist, Creatives & Sports people who have been receiving money from the Department of Sport, Arts & Culture be published inclusive of amounts & reasons. The time when only a select few connected benefits are over."

