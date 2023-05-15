A Gauteng police officer was apprehended after knocking over a motorcyclist in Pretoria West

The police officer was reportedly drunk at the time of the accident and tried to flee the scene

The video of the police officer drew many reactions, with some people angry that his fellow officers were protecting him

PRETORIA - A Gauteng member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) was caught on camera after allegedly knocking over a motorcyclist.

A police officer has been arrested after allegedly knocking over a biker while under the influence of alcohol. Images: @Life_After_18/Screenshots

Gauteng cop tries to flee after knocking over a biker

The police officer was reportedly drunk when he caused the accident and attempted to flee the scene following the accident.

According to TimesLIVE, the incident happened in Proclamation Hill, Pretoria West. The video of the drunk police officer drew many reactions from citizens and the SAPS.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi stated that the department had noted the incident, and although the officer was dressed in uniform, he was off-duty.

Police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela condemned the actions of the police officer and confirmed that he was arrested. Mawela added that the police officer would face the law.

Bystanders apprehend drunk police officer after knocking over a female biker

In the clip posted on Twitter, the police officer was held by a bystander. The officer tried to hide his face when he noticed the camera in his face.

A woman is shown lying down on the ground with her motorbike lying a distance away.

Bystanders were angry at how fellow police officers tried to protect the drunken cop when they arrived at the scene. According to The Citizen, the police officer was not loaded in the back of the police van but was allowed to sit in front, which made people uncomfortable.

South Africans weigh in on the drunken police officer incident

@Mojapelomapere said:

"I hate how people who work in the government sector protect each other even when they are wrong."

@GarisheNcumisa said:

"I think SA officers are not really happy with their job… They’re probably underpaid and not so much feeling any sense of dignity with their authoritative work."

@KayBips1 said:

"Such a disgusting man. And his colleagues are defending his nonsense."

@KgobeMaripa said:

"Alcohol doesn’t pay, you pay heavily for it. The side effects and the outcome behaviour caused by the consumption."

@JacoVanDenHeev7 said:

"Why was he not thrown in the back? You won't see him in court. His corrupt friends are already protecting him."

Gauteng police officer faces disciplinary action after arriving to work drunk and invading a soccer stadium

Briefly News previously reported that a Gauteng police officer who had too much fun on duty will face disciplinary action.

The police officer was caught on camera at an Orlando Pirates soccer match in Soweto when he jumped onto the pitch and started dancing and railing up the crowd for cheers.

Crime watch activist Yusuf Abramjee stated that the cop arrived at work drunk and was asked to go home. However, instead of obeying the command, he decided to attend the soccer match.

