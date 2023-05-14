A woman was shot dead multiple times in a car in the early hours of Mother's Day in KwaZulu-Natal

The provincial police are looking for the male suspect who boldly murdered her in front of a witness

The news unsettled a lot of citizens who raised their concerns about the rampant crime in KwaZulu-Natal

ASHBURTON - The KwaZulu-Natal (KZ) police are investigating a case of murder after a woman was gunned down in a car on Sunday morning near Pietermaritzburg.

KZN police said they believe the male suspect who shot her at least ten times was someone she knew.

According to TimesLIVE, private security company Mi7 was alerted to the shooting in the Wally Hayward Drive area.

Reaction officers were dispatched and arrived at the scene with community members surrounding the car.

Mi7 called medical services and the police, who declared the woman seated on the passenger side dead on the scene.

Witness shares details about the KZN shooting

According to Mi7, an eyewitness who was inside the car when the shooting happened said the woman had a heated argument with a man known to her.

“An argument allegedly ensued between the two, and she was escorted out by the eye witness driving her home in her vehicle. It is believed the pair were followed by the man, who opened fire on the woman before fleeing the scene. The eyewitness was not injured."

The police are on a manhunt for the suspect, and his description has been spread around and added to the Mi7 Surveillance Net.

Citizens on Facebook discuss the crime in KwaZulu-Natal

Linda Vanessa Baqwa commented:

"KZN is the devil's playground."

Mark Wren mentioned:

"There was a lot of hate in this killing. This was not a random act or an opportunity crime. This was personal."

Brenda Monaheng stated:

"Always in KZN, may she rest in peace. This is very sad."

Vuvu Virgo added:

"Hai, this province is a nightmare! "

Maps Kgame wrote:

"KZN is a very dangerous Province yho. May her soul rest in eternal peace and happy heavenly Mother's day.❤️"

