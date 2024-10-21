A mom on Facebook flexed her yummy exam care package for her son and received praise from Mzansi

Nzondie Gamzana Matwa felt proud of her baby boy for reaching such a significant milestone and made sure to make his journey a fruitful one

South Africans expressed themselves in a thread of 194 comments

A thoughtful mom warmed Mzansi’s heart by showing love and support to his son in matric.

Mzansi praised a thoughtful mom for gifting her son ahead of the matric final exams. Image: @Nzondie Gamzana Matwa

The caregiver prepared a yummy study snack to motivate her little one to study and ace his tests.

Mom gifts son with care package

The class of 2024 began writing their final exams today, and their family and close friends wished them nothing but the best. Some received kind messages to boost their spirits, and some received special gifts from loved ones.

A thoughtful mom studied the social media trend of giving students exam care packages during test season. Nzondie Gamzana Matwa put together a cute box of goodies for her son.

The package included:

2 x Marie biscuits

Peanuts

Big packet of lays

2 x Bioplus

2 x sachets of Ricoffy

A mug

2 x Monster energy drinks

A packet of gum

BIC pens

Pencil

Ruler

The mom captioned her Facebook post:

“I decided to do the exam care package for my son. Our very own grade 12. He promised us distinctions.”

See the post below:

Mzansi praised a mom for gifting her son with an exam care package for his final high school exams. Image: @Nzondie Gamzana Matwa

Mzansi reacts to mom gifting son with exam care package

Social media users loved the sweet gesture and commented:

@Lelethu Matshezi was excited for the learner:

“You can do it, boy. I love your spirit. May God bless you, my child.”

@Thabsatha WaseMamfeneni Magwentshu loved the mom’s gift:

“Proud of you, mommy.”

@Mamdisa Qadi complimented the mom:

“Aw, what a good parent.”

@Amanda Nodangala praised the parent:

“You did very well, woman, and he will do the same in Jesus’ name.”

