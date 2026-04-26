Somizi Mhlongo gave Ngizwe Mchunu a cold shoulder in a viral video, refusing to shake his hand and allegedly instructing security to block him from a VIP tent

Ngizwe Mchunu sparked backlash after reacting angrily at the event, while social media users praised Somizi and called out Mchunu over his past homophobic remarks

Fans and online reactions linked the awkward moment to Ngizwe’s previous attacks on Somizi and the LGBTQIA+ community, with many saying the snub was justified

Just when you thought social media wouldn't get more interesting, an interesting moment between Somizi Mhlongo and Ngizwe Mchunu was caught on camera. The video shows Somizi giving controversial media personality Ngizwe Mchunu a cold shoulder.

Somizi Mhlongo gave Ngizwe Mchunu a cold shoulder. Image: @somizi and @ngizweonline

Source: Instagram

Somizi ignores Ngizwe Mchunu

Ngizwe Mchunu thought he would have his homophobic rants on social media and get to chill with the same people he insulted. A video shared on the microblogging platform X by @Inqubeko_news shows the moment former Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo refused to shake Mchunu's hand.

Somizi reportedly instructed his security guard to refuse Ngizwe Mchunu entry into their VIP tent. Ngizwe lost it and started shouting some derogatory terms at the security guard.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Somizi and Ngizwe Mchunu's awkward moment

Social media users hailed Somizi Mhlongo for ignoring Ngizwe at the event. Many said Mchunu deserved the cold shoulder because of the homophobic attacks he spewed against Somizi and the LGBTQIA+ community unprovoked.

@N3liswaB said:

"Ngyam'understand Somizi, taking a handshake from ibhinca these days is self-sabotaging."

@BabonkeL commented:

"I love Ngizwe, but this is totally unacceptable; no South African should ever feel discriminated against due to their sexuality. He needs to immediately apologise to the LGBTQIA community. Our focus should be on illegal immigrants."

@NtsakoNkuna2 wrote:

"You hate gay people, call them names, but still want to hang out in their spaces? Make it make sense."

@BlvckCroissant added:

"This idiot is homophobic & yet gets angry when a homosexual rejects him? Ngizwe is giving after 9 vibes: “hate them in the light & love them in the dark”

@NhlansiV noted:

"Someone must make this man regret his tendency to go around insulting people. Insulting Somizi for his sexuality is a serious mistake that can put him in serious trouble."

Somizi Mhlongo and Ngizwe Mchunu's interaction sparked a conversation on social media. Image: somizi

Source: Instagram

What did Ngizwe Mchunu say about Somizi Mhlongo?

Ngizwe Mchunu's beef with Somizi Mhlongo started when the former radio presenter shared thoughts on a gay couple that got married traditionally. While on a rant against the LGBTQIA+ community, Ngizwe also dropped Somizi's name in the mix. In a series of posts, Ngizwe said Somizi, who is openly gay, was among those who should leave the country.

Somizi did not take the insults lying down; the larger-than-life media personality shared a lethal response that sent Ngizwe spiralling.

Ngizwe Mchunu targets foreign-owned shops

Briefly News previously reported that a tense situation unfolded in the Durban central business district (CBD) after a group led by former broadcaster and president of the Amabinca Nation Ngizwe Mchunu clashed with foreign shop owners today, 20 April 2026.

Mchunu continues his campaign calling for tougher action against undocumented immigrants and the removal of foreign nationals who are said to be working without proper papers.

Source: Briefly News