Former radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu has refused to apologise to the LGBTQIA+ community over his recent homophobic remarks

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) concluded its investigation into the public figure's rants against Somizi and the gay and trans community

After he was ordered to apologise, Ngizwe stood ten toes down and said he would do no such thing, claiming that he is even prepared to go to jail

Ngizwe Mchunu was ordered by the SAHRC to aplogise for his homophobic remarks. Image: Ngizwe Online

Controversial self-proclaimed President of the Bhinca nation, Ngizwe Mchunu, is not backing down from his original statements about the LGBTQIA+ community.

Mchunu made offensive statements in reaction to a homosexual couple's wedding, where one of them wore traditional Zulu regalia called imvunulo. He directed his message towards the entire community, including Somizi Mhlongo.

Ngizwe hits back at SAHRC

According to @ZANewsflash, Ngizwe said he was even prepared to go to jail as he stands firm in his beliefs. Mchunu was a guest on the KZN Tonight Podcast, where he spoke about the SAHRC's apology demand letter to him. The organisation had looked into his remarks on social media and asked him to retract his statements within 24 hours of receipt of the said letter.

"Ngizwe Mchunu insists that he will never apologize to the LGBTQI community as ordered. He says he is prepared to stand alone on the matter and even go to jail when need be," the X page reported.

On Friday, 10 October 2025, Ngizwe Mchunu told News 24 that he would apologise for apparently preserving the Zulu culture,

“I don’t understand how they reached that conclusion. They can back off. I stand by what I said because it was meant to preserve our culture,” he was quoted as saying.

Ngizwe Mchunu said he is prepared to go to jail.

Mchunu questioned how the SAHRC concluded that he was discriminating against the community.

“How do they measure a statement to qualify it as hate speech? There is nothing in my utterance that was discriminating against anyone, and there is nothing I’m going to apologise for... at all,” Mchunu said. Despite being given a day to apologise, otherwise face legal action, Mchunu said, “They will find their apology in my grave. I will never bow down from my statement and for representing and protecting the Zulu kingdom, my culture, and heritage,” Mchunu added.

On social media, peeps have started a petition, siding with Ngizwe. X user @azania1023, reported:

"Over 1 million fans have pledged support for Amabhinca President,Ngizwe Mchunu on Tik Tok. Again we must stress the fact that Ngizwe acknowledges and accepts gays rights and their existence. He is drawing the line on the traditional attire made with sacred animal skins."

Somizi poses with King Misuzulu

In a previous report from Briefly News, Somizi Mhlongo shook hands with the Zulu King Misuzulu Zulu, and peeps could not help but drag the radio personality, Ngizwe Mchunu.

SA poked fun at Ngizwe Mchunu as they reacted to the picture; many people made jokes and wondered how Ngizwe would react to it. This clapback came after Somizi advised the LGBTQIA+ community not to entertain Ngizwe and his people.

