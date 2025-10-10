Former Ukhozi FM radio Ngizwe Mchunu has been ordered by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to apologise

This was after his homophobic remarks against Somizi Mhlongo and the LGBTQIA+ community

Because of his rants, Mchunu was denied entry at a popular Johannesburg eatery called Kwa Mai-Mai

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has concluded its investigation into Ngizwe Mchunu. After being inundated with complaints from the public due to Mchunu's homophobic rant, the organisation launched an investigation.

It all started when a photo of a gay couple getting married in their traditional attire, and one of them wore imvunulo. Mchunu was against this and asked the LGBTQIA+ community to apologise and ordered them to either leave or create their own culture.

On Thursday, 2 October, the SAHRC confirmed that an investigation had been launched to look into this matter. A week later, the organisation concluded it and found that Mchunu violated the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (Equality Act).

They have therefore ordered Ngizwe Mchunu to apologise within 24 hours upon receiving the letter.

"As part of its enforcement action, the SAHRC has formally demanded that Mchunu immediately stop publishing or promoting any content that incites violence or discrimination against LGBTI+ persons. Acknowledge the harm caused and commit to refrain from such conduct in the future. Within 24 hours of receipt of the letter."

They will also look into the Equality Court as per section 13(3)(b) of the SA Human Rights Commission Act 40 of 2013 (SAHRC Act), to determine the best way forward.

Somizi stands up against Ngizwe

Addressing members of the LGBTQIA+ community at an event he was hosting, Somizi advised them to be the bigger people in this situation and not feed into Mchunu's agenda.

"With regards to the homophobia going on right now, my advice to you is do not allow them to make you emotional. You know who you are. Do not stoop to their level, and do not swear back at them. All you need to do is be 100% yourself."

He also advised them to fight for their rights if the need arose.

"Also, I am not inciting violence, but there needs to come a point where they know who we are. We are not backing down. When it comes to it, we must be ready to fight. Whether you are lesbian, gay, bi or transgender, when it is time to fight for your rights, fight. But for now, do not stoop to their level, even on social media."

Ngizwe was then denied entry into Kwa Mai-Mai following his homophobic rants, and he continued to troll Somizi.

Somizi shakes hands with King Misuzulu

In a previous report from Briefly News, Somizi Mhlongo was photographed alongside King Misuzulu Zulu at a local event.

The photo quickly went viral, and people poked fun at Ngizwe Mchunu. People made jokes and wondered how Ngizwe would react to it, especially since he based his homophobic remarks on culture.

