The SAHRC confirmed that it is probing popular KwaZulu-Natal media personality Ngizwe Mchunu

This was after Mchunu shared a video criticising a same-sex couple, Somizi and the entire LGBTQIA+ community

Social media users applauded the SAHRC and called for stronger action against Mchunu

SAHRC confirmed a probe into Ngizwe Mchunu after his anti-LGBTQIA+ comments.

Source: Getty Images

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has confirmed that it has launched an investigation after multiple complaints were lodged against popular media personality Ngizwe Mchunu.

Mchunu has joined the growing list of prominent South Africans, including Nota Baloyi and Gayton McKenzie, who found themselves in the SAHRC’s crosshairs over inflammatory statements. Mchunu, a former Ukhozi FM host, sparked social media outrage after posting a video of himself reacting to a same-sex marriage between Simon Seun Nhlapo and Crosby Jodwana. The wedding took place on 27 September 2025.

SAHRC probes Ngizwe Mchunu over anti-LGBTQIA+ remarks

On Thursday, 2 October, the SAHRC confirmed in a statement shared on its official X (Twitter) handle and website that it had received complaints against Ngizwe Mchunu. The commission confirmed the probe and said it would release an update on its findings.

“The Commission confirms that it has received complaints from aggrieved members of the public and civil society organisations regarding these alleged offensive remarks. The Commission is registering the complaints and will assess them in line with the Commission’s Complaints Handling Procedure. The Commission will communicate the outcome of the assessment of the complaints in due course,” part of the statement reads.

See the full statement below:

Social media reacts after SAHRC probes Ngizwe Mchunu

In the comments, social media users called on the SAHRC to take a harsh stance against Ngizwe Mchunu, arguing that he is a habitual offender.

Here are some of the comments:

@SamoraMbambi declared:

“We intend to make an example out of him and others, with all legal means and administrative systemic necessary and available.”

@NdoniMabaso requested:

“Ngizwe must get a harsher punishment this time. He’s been problematic and a loudmouth for too long and keeps getting away with so much. I just don’t understand why a grown man is so worried about other adults’ sexual orientation. It’s ridiculous.”

@lebohstraatmate asked:

“What did he say? Ke kopa summary.”

SAHRC broke its silence over Ngizwe Mchunu's remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community.

Source: Getty Images

What did Ngizwe Mchunu say about the LGBTQIA+ community?

In the video, Mchunu, who was previously cleared of any wrongdoing in the July 2021 riots, name-dropped Somizi Mhlongo and asked him and other members of the LGBTQIA+ community to leave South Africa.

"A man who sleeps with another man? That is incredibly shameful," he said. "This is the root of societal troubles. And that mgodoyi (dog) Somizi, he should take all his people and leave South Africa. We will discriminate against you publicly now,” IOL quotes Mchunu as having said.

Ngizwe Mchunu also targeted one of the spouses who was wearing traditional Zulu attire.

"Imvunulo (traditional Zulu attire) is the pride of the ethnic group. We don't even want remuneration from that gay man. We wish a plague upon him. He deserves to be arrested or a talking to," Mchunu allegedly added.

Mchunu emphasised that the traditional wear is reserved for Zulu royalty.

Ngizwe Mchunu makes damning allegations against musician

This isn't the first time Ngizwe Mchunu has been in trouble over his comments.

Briefly News reported that Ngizwe Mchunu angered Afrotainment singer Sizwe Mdlalose after claiming that he was gay.

Ngizwe Mchunu went on to make damning allegations about Sizwe Mdlalose, who vowed to confront Mchunu over the baseless allegations.

