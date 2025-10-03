SAHRC takes Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Operation Dudula to court

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has reportedly filed a case against Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Operation Dudula

According to court documents shared online on Friday, 3 October 2025, the SAHRC has cited 15 respondents

South Africans reacted strongly against the SAHRC's decision to take legal action against Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Operation Dudula

SAHRC took legal action against Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Operation Dudula. Image: jacintangobese

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has reportedly taken former radio presenter Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Operation Dudula to court. This comes after the SAHRC condemned Zuma and Operation Dudula for blocking foreign nationals from accessing medical facilities.

According to a report by PSALive, the Human Rights Commission has reportedly decided to take legal action against Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and her organisation, March and March Movement, as well as Operation Dudula. The post was captioned:

“BREAKING NEWS: The Human Rights Organisation SAHRC has opened a case against Jacinta Ngobese Zuma, the leader of March and March and @0perationDudula. This comes after the two organisations have cleaned public healthcare facilities by removing illegal foreigners.”

SAHRC takes legal action against Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

On Friday, 3 October 2025, PSALive shared photos of the alleged court documents on X (Twitter). According to the post, the SAHRC filed the case at the High Court in Durban. In its court papers, the SAHRC cited 15 correspondents, including the office of KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, and Addington Hospital, among others.

See the pictures below:

Mzansi reacts as SAHRC takes legal action against Operation Dudula

In the comment section, South Africans criticised the Human Rights Commission for taking legal action against Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Operation Dudula.

Here are some of the comments:

@AmIDaDrama remarked:

“They are really wanting to push the citizens to a point of no return! Wow 😮”

@Brian5597414957 suggested:

“We need to vote for a political party that can change or abolish the ANC's Freedom Charter and these Chapter 9 institutions and get rid of them. Other democracies do not have this shitshow, and they are surviving.”

@SEO30JJ shared:

“I'm in support of Jacinta and Operation Dudula. Let's hope they have their legal representatives.”

@Bukeka20204195 said:

“Even the Apartheid Regime failed to stop Our Ancestors👉🏻Grandparents who fought for us during oppression👉🏻Aluta Continua👉🏻They want to silence🇿🇦😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡”

@Pushinhardy claimed:

“What you meant to say is: Foreigners have opened a case against the natives. Everyone knows that SAHRC is run by Foreigners.”

@RamailaSimon1 suggested:

“It's like taking SA to court, it's time to fill up the court and make a point that South Africa belongs to the people of South Africa and not to HRCSA nonsense that is controlled by the UN and SOROS. It's time to do away with the HRCSA, illegal foreigners, UN and their agenda.”

@Yolanda17188 fumed:

“That useless organisation 🚮🚮”

South Africans rallied behind Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Operation Dudula after SAHRC took them to court. Image: jacintangobese

SAHRC takes action against Ngizwe Mchunu

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma isn't the only former radio host whom the SAHRC has taken action against.

In an unrelated development, Briefly News reported that the SAHRC confirmed that it is probing Ngizwe Mchunu.

This came after Mchunu shared a video criticising a same-sex couple, Somizi, and the entire LGBTQIA+ community.

