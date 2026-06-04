Rapper Emtee is once again at loggerheads with his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy, and he has taken to social media to air their toxic relationship

A few moments after his post, Nicole posted explicit images on her Instagram page, highlighting their rocky relationship

Fans have sent Emtee encouraging words to try to persuade him to delete the post for the sake of his career

Emtee shared a WhatsApp exchange with his ex, Nicole Chinsamy. Image: Emteerecords, Kendallchinsamy

Source: Instagram

Drama has hit Manando hitmaker Emtee once again, as he and his estranged ex-wife, Nicole Chinsamy, have aired their toxic relationship on social media.

The couple who share three kids are no strangers to drama and public fallouts, and this time was no different. On Instagram, Emtee posted WhatsApp conversations between him and his ex-wife, Nicole, and the explicit contents of the message had his fans in a tailspin.

"I AM NOT DELETING. THIS GIRL IS THE REASON FOR ALL MY RELAPSES," the rapper boldly wrote.

Check out Emtee's post here.

Emtee Shares Alarming Private Messages With Ex Nicole Chinsamy: “She’s the Reason for My Relapses”

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to Emtee's relationship drama

Below are some of the reactions from the rapper's die-hard fans:

tylontaylor_sa said:

"Guys this is his proof cause we were never going to trust him nor believe him but really wife is going over the limit and after all this cause of the kids he might loose everything cause the law favors the mother more not sure if they are married which can make his side of things worse I'm sorry my king but it's good for you to be this transparent and just to let you know you are great! There's no falling for you. God is always with you and your children."

dramaqueen20111 said:

"This lady has been doing this forever, but they always get back together."

nate__account joked:

"My GOAT will spend 3years trending without releasing music."

hanni_konjo__ stated:

"She’s the reason for your relapse, but you're also the reason for her pain. You're not a victim, sir. You both just go deal with your hurt in private."

2salt_23 advised:

"Big brother, you'd better deal with your problems privately since you're involving the internet, nothing will work out, be a man and be strong. Wish you the best, my goat. No hate, just saying cause I love you and your music, you really inspire me, God bless you, brother."

thatboydomain shared:

'That first message would have got me on my knees."

lamar__dior_ said:

"I just remember it’s June Men’s Mental Health Month. Stay sharp, hustler, you're blessed boizen platinum on platinum."

theerealsupanovaza advised:

"Emtee, take a deep breath and just listen to your song AMANGA (Read The Room), please big man. Don’t let stuff get to you, look at how far you’ve come to let a small girl complicate your life."

Nicole posts bruises on IG stories

Meanwhile, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nicole's post, where she shared a disturbing collage of photos on her Instagram story. Some of the disturbing images show a violent scene and bruises all over the body.

"I want peace. I want healing. I want to move forward," Chinsamy wrote. "It's exhausting when someone keeps trying to pull you back into a chapter you've already chosen to leave behind."

Source: Briefly News