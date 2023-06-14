Emtee has continued throwing jabs at his wife, Nicole Chinsamy, as their messy and very public divorce continues

The rapper responded to an article which stated that Nicole accused him of abusing drugs and also for assaulting her

He claimed that Nicole never bought him anything during their happier times and also alleged that she stole from him

Emtee has continued making wild claims about his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy, this time accusing her of stealing his money.

The public spat between rapper Emtee and his wife, Nicole Chinsamy, is never ceasing soon.

Emtee's name dominates the trends list after his estranged wife Nicole Chinsamy accused him of abusing drugs. A claim the rapper seemingly admitted.

Emtee accuses Nicole of theft

Responding to a report by Sunday World where Nicole stated in her police report that the rapper allegedly abused drugs, he said the news publication should ask her about his money instead.

The Manando rapper tweeted:

"At that time, the person who is talking has never bought me anything, not even a pack of gum. Why don't you guys ask her where is my money that she stole from me?"

Reacting to his tweet, fans are anticipating even more drama. Other fans have called for the couple to think about their three boys:

@mgoli1st said:

"Open a case, she must pay back the money."

@lihle_tukayi shared:

"Nah, don't do such stuff my goat, I know the pain, but your children call her mommy, and that will never change. God blessed them with mom, so don't trash their blessing. You also shared some memories with her, social media insults aren't the solution. Coffee can tell you better."

@tseepati said:

"I understand your frustration, but this is the mother of your kids, and also not forgetting we saw the video of you and her fighting, which she ended up dropping charges. Both of y’all should stop tainting each other's reputation."

@ntombi_waKWT said:

"Lol knew you were not gonna take these accusations from her laying down."

@KGenius247 shared:

"She must pay back the money."

Nicole accuses the rapper of abusing drugs

The news publications reported that Nicole accused Emtee of drug abuse and the abuse she allegedly endured.

Nicole headed to the Midrand Police Station to open a case of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm against the father of her children.

In the police report, she allegedly stated the assumed drug abuse but never disclosed which drugs she was referring to.

Emtee admits to using substances?

Without denying the claim, Emtee opened up about the type of drugs he used to use in the past.

The rapper has always been open about smoking we*d and his fans know of his previous lean usage. Responding to the report from Sunday World, Emtee, in a tweet said:

"Bombshell yokunuka. Who doesn’t know I smoke, I use to sip lean. Manje?"

He had, however, revealed that he was sober.

Emtee is to return the R600 000 he used without Nicole's knowledge

Briefly News previously reported that Emtee promised Nicole Chinsamy that he would pay back the R600 000 he used without her knowledge.

The money was taken from their family trust account.

Although this is now a legal battle, Emtee and his lawyers reportedly tried to figure out why Nicole would go through the court system instead of handling the matter as a family.

