Emtee's biography: age, albums, girlfriend, and scandal

Emtee adds a unique flavour to South Africa's music scene. He has won the love of millions of hip-hop fans in Africa. Emtee's biography unveils more about his life, including his albums, girlfriend, and scandal.

Emtee's life story reveals a man who was passionate about music from childhood. The rapper hails from a humble background, but his musical talent helped him change his life. Mzansi respects and admires his courage and zeal.

Profile summary

Full name Mthembeni Ndevu Gender Male Date of birth 7 September 1992 Zodiac sign Virgo Age 29 years (as of September 2022) Place of birth Matatiele, Eastern Cape, South Africa Residence South Africa Primary school Yeoville Primary School Secondary school Barnato Park High School College/university None Career Rapper, songwriter, and music producer Nationality South African Ancestry Vhavenda tribe Father Lumkile Ndevu Mother Phathiswa Ndevu Brother Luhando Ndevu Sister Phiwe Ndevu Marital status Single Sexuality Straight Baby mama Nicole Kendall Chinsamy Sons Avery and Logan Net worth R4 million to R5 million (Approx.) Instagram @emteethehustla Facebook @emteerecords Twitter @emteerecords YouTube Emtee

Emtee's biography

The rapper worked for Ambitiouz Entertainment for some years before establishing Emtee Records.

Who is Emtee?

Emtee's real name is Mthembeni Ndevu. The rapper has spent most of his life in South Africa. Emtee's birthday was 17 September 1992.

How old is Emtee?

Emtee's age is 29 years as of September 2022.

Where is Emtee from originally?

Emtee's parents, Phathiswa and Lumkile Ndevu, had him in Matatiele, Eastern Cape province. They moved to Johannesburg for work reasons and settled in Soweto. Therefore, Mthembeni grew up in Rockville, Soweto, Gauteng province.

Does Emtee have siblings?

The rapper and his little brother, Luthando Ndevu, bought their father a new car in 2018. Their sister, Phiwe, stays away from the limelight.

Educational background

Emtee attended Yeoville Primary School in Yeoville, Johannesburg, and Barnato Park High School in Berea, Johannesburg. The rapper did not join a tertiary institution to further his studies.

Career history

According to Emtee's background, he performed at the Yeoville Primary School talent show at age 9 and learned how to compose and produce music in Zulu and English while in high school.

Mthembeni contested in more talent shows in Soweto. He was his high school's choir member, and his marimba band received many cash prizes at provincial competitions.

Emtee's first collaboration was with South African rapper Maraza in 2010. Their song, In It To Win It, was a massive hit. The 17-year-old Mthembeni met a producer through a friend.

How did Emtee become famous?

The producer Emtee met through a friend recorded his single, Roll Up, in two hours in 2015. The song was number one on YMF's DJ speed stats and received a platinum certification from the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA).

Its remix featured Wizkid and AKA, and Emtee won several awards. Emtee's newfound fame attracted Ambitiouz Entertainment to sign him up. He released another hit track, Pearl Thusi (2015), before his debut album, Avery (4 December 2015).

He left Ambitiouz Entertainment after releasing his second and third albums, Manando (15 September 2017) and DIY 2 (21 September 2018). Manando was produced by SA's best producers, Ruff, Tweezy Christer, Lunatik, Ron Epidemic, and Bize boy.

The album was named after Emtee's street brother. It featured Sjava, Saudi, and Tiwa Savage. The late Manando taught Emtee how to play the marimba, and Emtee would defend him from street bullies.

The rapper urged fans to stop listening to his album Avery because he was not paid royalties. He established EMtee Records in partnership with African Trap Movement and has released two albums under it, DIY 3 (21 November 2020) and Logan (9 April 2021), as of September 2021.

Emtee's awards

Year Award Ceremony/Prize Result 2015 South African Hip Hop Awards 2015 Song of The Year Won 2016 Metro FM Music Awards Best Music Video Won Best Remix Won Best Hip Hop Album Nominated Best New Artist Won Listeners Choice Award Nominated 2016 22nd South African Music Awards Album of the Year Nominated Male Artist of the Year Nominated Newcomer of the Year Won Best Rap Album Won Amstel Record of the Year Nominated 2016 2016 BET Awards Viewers’ Choice Best New International Act Nominated 2017 AFRIMA Awards Best male artiste in South Africa Nominated 2019 SAMA Awards Best Hip Hop Album Nominated 2022 Global Music Awards Africa Hip Hop artist Won

Emtee's kids and baby momma

Nicole Kendall Chinsamy and Emtee had their first child, Avery, in 2015. The rapper named his first album after him. The second pregnancy shocked Nicole because she was still in school.

She gave birth to Logan in 2018 and completed her studies in 2019. Emtee wanted to marry her sooner but respected her decision. Nicole wanted to finish school and start a business before their wedding.

In 2019, Emtee’s parents accused Nicole of being a gold-digger in a newspaper interview. They were against their son marrying the mother of his children.

Emtee's parents claimed she made him abandon the Venda culture because the rapper hardly visited them, never brought his kids for rituals, and allowed Nicole to give them Xhosa names.

Mthembeni's father also claimed that his wife (Emtee's mum) and Nicole's mother had a verbal fight during a party Nicole made for her second child.

The argument allegedly erupted when Nicole's mother accused Emtee's mum of spreading rumours. Nicole's mother told Emtee's parents never to visit her home because Emtee's mum allegedly said she ate Emtee's money.

In November 2021, Nicole denied being abusive towards Emtee via Instagram. She said accusations Emtee's parents laid against her in 2019 were baseless, and she loved Emtee as his children's father.

Emtee's manhood picture scandal

In 2017, Emtee apologized to fans after accidentally flashing his penis on Instagram live. He flushed the toilet after urinating and held his phone using the same hand, hence, showing his manhood on camera.

In shock, the rapper quickly zoomed the camera back to his face and said, "I hope you didn't see my dick by accident." People took screenshots of it and spread the image online.

Emtee falls off the stage

Another viral video of Emtee falling from the stage during his performance made people assume he was intoxicated or tired. The incident happened in June 2022.

Some online users made fun of the situation, while others sympathized with him. Emtee made it clear later that he was not on drugs but simply tired.

What is Emtee's net worth?

Online sources report his worth at R4 million to R5 million.

Emtee's house and cars

The rapper bought his first car in 2016. He lived in an apartment in Midrand with his family before buying a 4.5 million house in 2021. Emtee has bought more vehicles, including a Mercedes-AMG A45 worth around R80,000.

Emtee's biography reveals a lot about his life. He is among South Africa's most celebrated rappers, regardless of life's challenges. The rapper has millions of die-hard supporters encouraging him to live his life to the fullest.

