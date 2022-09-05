Who is Nokubonga Khuzwayo? Age, baby daddy, pregnancy, roles, profiles

Creating magic in a film takes a ton of effort, time and energy. Besides memorizing lines, some actors must also shoot the scene twice to play fake twins. Is this the case with Nokubonga Khuzwayo in the drama series Imbewu? Find out here!

For good reasons, the south African personality Nokubonga Khuzwayo is a fan favourite. Her ability to entertain her fans when cameras roll remains unmatched, which explains why she is one of Mzansi’s loved actresses, dancers, and singers.

Profile summary and bio

Famous as Zakithi Bhengu from Imbewu Date of birth 15 January 1985 Place of birth Umlazi, KwaZulu Natal Province Age 37 years (as of September 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Profession Actress Singer, Dancer Nationality South African Mother Nokuthula Xulu-Khuzwayo Siblings 4 Twin Nokwanda Body shape Fit athletic body type Hair colour Black Residence Ethekwini, Durban, South Africa Instagram nokhuz Twitter NokuKhuzwayo

How old is Nokubonga Khuzwayo?

She was born on 15 January 1985 in South Africa in Umlazi, KwaZulu Natal Province. So, Nokubonga Khuzwayo’s age as of September 2022 is 37 years.

Is Nokubonga Khuzwayo a twin?

If you watch Imbewu, you perhaps have noticed Nokubonga. She plays Zakithi Bhengu, the daughter of Zimele, the CEO of Maluju Oil company.

You may often bump into questions online such as, who is Zakithi from Imbewu? Or how old is Zakithi from Imbewu? Zakithi, whose role is played by Nokubanga, is 37 years old.

Most recently, fans have been curious to know if she is related to the actress who plays the role of Futhi, as Futhi and Zakithi appear to be identical. Other fans believe that it is Nokubonga playing two roles because the two have never had a scene together, while others believe it is her twin.

But does Nokubonga Khuzwayo have a twin? Unlike Sthandiwe Kgoroge, who had fans fooled after playing twins on Generations, this actress has a twin.

Nokubonga Khuzwayo’s twin

Nokwanda, who plays the character role of Futhi on Imbewu, is her twin. Although they were born 5 minutes apart, each declares themselves older. They have always done everything together from day one, painting a good picture of the saying two peas in a pod.

Surprisingly, their mother also had difficulty telling the two apart because of their identical looks. It might explain why thousands of Imbewu fans thought one actress played the characters of Futhi and Zakithi.

Nokubonga Khuzwayo’s parents

The twins were raised by their mother, Nokuthula Xulu-Khuzwayo. She was an unemployed widow breaking her back to feed her five children.

Education profile

Nokubonga attended Umlazi Comtech. But upon graduation, she was clueless about what to pursue. Eventually, she enrolled at Coastal KZN TVET College to pursue a course in commerce.

Nokubonga Khuzwayo’s body statistics

The star has an athletic body type. She often shares some of her workout routines on Instagram.

At some point, Khuzwayo revealed she had to stop eating to become skinny. But looking back, she has deemed the approach unhealthy, which is why she uses the platform to advocate for healthy weight loss while teaching people to be comfortable in their skin.

Career

Khuzwayo and her twin Nokwanda were forced to start hustling early because their mother was unemployed and had to cater to their three siblings. So, Nokwanda worked as a waitress in Durban while her sister worked at a call centre in Mount Edgecombe.

Since these were not their dream jobs, they did not hold the posts for long. In no time, the two opened a hair salon, which was successful, and they used the funds to propel their acting, dancing and singing careers.

Acting gigs

The twins debuted in acting in 2003 in a play called Madiba’s Magic Song. Four years later, Nokubonga joined the Lion King Production and got to travel the world for a decade, while her sister joined Story Production in England. But, she got homesick, became depressed and had to come back home.

When she returned, she asked Imbewu’s creator Duma KaNdlovu to allow her to join his acting classes, to which he agreed. At the time, Duma KaNdlovu was looking for two look-alike actors, and the twins were lucky to be picked. Unfortunately, not much is known about Nokubonga Khuzwayo’s movies and TV shows profile.

Is Nokubonga Khuzwayo married?

Of course, this star is a catch, and fans cannot resist asking if she is single or not. So, you will often find questions about Nokubonga Khuzwayo’s husband. However, she is not married yet.

Nokubonga Khuzwayo’s pregnancy

The actress broke the news of her pregnancy on her Instagram in a risky pose. She thanked her Imbewu family for throwing her a surprise baby shower. It appears that she is keeping her love life low-key, as no one knows who is the daddy.

Nokubonga Khuzwayo’s Instagram

If you want the latest updates on this star, the best platform to check is her Instagram. Here, she posts her whereabouts, upcoming projects, pictures, selfies, and workout clips. But do not expect to glimpse Nokubonga Khuzwayo’s boyfriend or baby, for she seems to be keeping them away from the public eye.

Even though some people might only know of Nokubonga Khuzwayo from Ibewu, she graces the TV screens more often. That is because she is also a talented dancer and singer.

