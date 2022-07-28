With breathtaking scenic views, clean beaches, bustling cities and a melting pot of cultures, it is no wonder that South Africa is a tourist hotspot. Those living here have friendly fellow citizens and great coastal or city lives to choose from. But, what is the richest province in South Africa in 2022? Here, we go into the latest stats and other aspects that make each province so popular.

Johannesburg is one of the most popular cities to live in.

Source: Getty Images

It can be tricky for those wondering how many provinces there are in South Africa and which one to choose. Out of the nine locations you can choose, the best province to live in South Africa can vary depending on what you find most valuable. According to various sources, Johannesburg is the city that makes the most money for South Africa.

Richest nine provinces in South Africa

Now that we know which province makes the most money let us discuss what the best province in South Africa may be based on your needs. Stunning coastal regions like the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal can offer quaint seaside living. However, provinces like Gauteng are your best bet if you like fast-paced living. In terms of finance and wealth, the top nine places to live in are ranked here. The variables mentioned in the list are related to the latest GDP stats according to various sources presented in the United States Dollars (USD) values.

9. Eastern Cape

The coastline of Coffee Bay is a major attraction.

Source: Getty Images

Before we get to the richest place in South Africa, let us first answer the question 'Which is South Africa's poorest province?'. The poorest province in South Africa is the Eastern Cape, and the poorest town in South Africa is Ntabankulu. A shocking 85% of the residents there live below the poverty line, contrasting the top five areas on this list. Wiki SA states that the Eastern Cape contributes 7.7% to the total national GDP, but the exact amount is not clearly stated.

8. Limpopo

Limpopo is known for its wildlife and unforgettable safari trips.

Source: Getty Images

Limpopo is known for its lush, vast nature and a myriad of wildlife. This area within the country tends to draw in a lot of crowds filled with people looking for some tranquil time away from the hustle and bustle of big cities. Due to local and international tourism, the area has a lot of income, but it has recently been on the decline.

7.KwaZulu-Natal

The Durban beachfront draws in millions of holidaymakers yearly.

Source: Getty Images

Next is the warm, coastal region of KwaZulu-Natal, where many of the country's holidaymakers go during the cold winter months for extra warmth and sun. With its various tourist attractions, King Shaka International Airport, and areas like Umhlanga and Ballito, locals and tourists have plenty of opportunities to relax and unwind without breaking the bank. These variables give KwaZulu-Natal a $4,767 GDP per capita value.

6. Free State

The Maluti Mountains offer hikers a tranquil escape.

Source: Getty Images

Free State may have the country's judicial capital in the form of Bloemfontein, but it has way more going for it. The area has become a creative haven for artists, with various art exhibitions and cultural festivals held there throughout the year, including agricultural festivals, thanks to its many farms. NAMPO, one of the biggest agricultural festivals in the world, is held by the cosy town of Bothaville, with thousands in attendance yearly. The area boasts a value of $6,213 GDP per capita.

5. Mpumalanga

The Umfolozi Game park is a popular tourist spot.

Source: Getty Images

Next on the list is the lush area of Mpumalanga, and although it is the country's smallest province, it packs a punch with how much there is to see and do in the area. Also known as 'the place where the sun rises' (which is 'Mpumalanga' translated from Zulu), the various tourist attractions like Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve and the globally-loved Kruger National Park make Mpumalanga a major attraction for all, and it has a value of $6,251 GDP per capita.

4. North West

Sun City is what makes the area so popular.

Source: Getty Images

Known as the 'platinum province' due to its many platinum mines, the North West accounts for 94% of the country's platinum, producing more platinum than any other isolated area globally. Besides, it is also home to Sun City Resort, a tranquil haven for those looking for the perfect mix of excitement and relaxation. Thanks to these variables, the area contributes $6,677 GDP per capita.

3. Northern Cape

The country's military uses the vast grounds to participate in various practice exercises.

Source: Getty Images

The Northern Cape may be the country's biggest province, but it has the least number of people per area. The province came to be in 1994 after being separated from the Western and Eastern provinces, which saw all three make up the large 'Cape Province'. With a $6,688 GDP per capita, the semi-arid region makes up a surprisingly large chunk of the country's financial value.

2. Western Cape

Camps Bay is one of the most popular beaches in the area.

Source: Getty Images

Coming in at number two is the tourist hotspot, Western Cape, a favourite among various tourists and even A-list celebrities that frequent the popular city. With lush beaches, buzzing nightlife and high-end hotels, it is no wonder that this is the second richest province within the country, with an estimated 14% of South Africa's total GDP and 8,694 per capita.

1. Gauteng

Sandton is one of the richest areas on the whole continent.

Source: Getty Images

So, what is the richest province in South Africa? It is Gauteng; it is not referred to as the 'eGoli' and 'City of Gold' for nothing. After gold was discovered within the province in 1886, the city exported more than 40% of the world's annual gold production at its peak. Many major companies stuck around even after most of the gold mines closed in the 1970s. They began investing afterwards, with many having some of their head offices in the country. Knowing that, what is the richest city in South Africa? Sandton is the city that makes the most money for South Africa, with $9,681 GDP per capita.

The richest province in South Africa may not be a surprise, considering that Gauteng has the richest city on the continent and abundant business opportunities. But, the other spots also play a surprisingly large part in the country's growth, thanks to the booming local business and tourism.

