These are the top 50 best black cartoon characters you ought to know

Since the 20th century, cartoons have been a major entertainment source for children. Writers have been diverse to ensure that the animations are inclusive. This article, however, will list these characters based on colour, which is black. So these are the best black cartoon characters you ought to know.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Franklin from Peanuts, Princess Tianan from The Princess and The Frog, and Susie Carmichael. Photo: @mental_floss, @auntcastaspella, @bigmfdior on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are there any black cartoon characters? Black characters in cartoons add a distinctive mood to the program and support character diversity. Therefore, knowing some of the greatest solutions we have so far is crucial.

Black cartoon characters list

Who is a black cartoon character? Representation even in animated series was limited, but the characters I was raised on are truly top tier. We are fortunate to have several iconic Black cartoon characters gracing our T.V. screens, including superheroes, multifaceted characters, and youngsters trying to navigate their lives. Here is the list.

1. Franklin, Peanuts

Frankline from Peanuts. Photo: @mperfect_comics_art_games on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Who was the first black cartoon character? Franklin is a made-up character from Charles M. Schulz's Peanuts comic strip. He was the first African American character in the comic strip when he debuted on July 31, 1968.

2. Princess Tiana, The Princess and the Frog

Princess Tiana from The Princess and The frog. Photo: @ashtree_art_98, @tanjadesign.psd on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Princess and the Frog is a Walt Disney Pictures' 49th animated feature picture that features a fictional character named Tiana. The movie, set in New Orleans in the 1920s, centres on a dedicated waitress named Tiana who aspires to own her restaurant.

3. Susie Carmichael, Rugrats

Susie Carmichael of Rugrats. Photo: @kreationfromkaja, made_nous om Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Susie is one of the Rugrats franchise's supporting players. She is a young woman of African descent who resides across the street from the Pickles' home.

4. Numbuh Five, Kids Next Door

Numbuh 5 of Kids Next Door. Photo: @VHallaBMG on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Abigail Lincoln, a.k.a. Numbuh 5, is the deuteragonist of Kids Next Door. She is one of the black girl cartoon characters in Kids Next Door Operative in Sector V.

5. Frozone, The Incredibles

Frozone from The Incredibles. Photo: @TheIncrediblesFrozone on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lucius, best known as Frozone, is a pivotal black character in The Incredibles (2004) and its 2018 sequel. By controlling moisture, he can produce ice and freeze surfaces.

6. Oscar Proud, The Proud Family

Oscar Proud with his children. Photo: @umana14thebest82442022 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Oscar Jackson Proud is one of the most popular black characters in Disney. He is in The Proud Family and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

7. Penny Proud, The Proud Family

Penny proud. Photo: @umana14thebest82442022 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Penny Proud is one of the best light-skin cartoon characters. She is the main character in The Proud Family, an original animated television series on the Disney Channel.

8. Suga Mama, The Proud Family

Suga Mama proud. Photo: @gregharriscreates, @gracefelipe1295 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Suga Mama is an elderly, bulky African American character with two Afro puffs on her white hair. She wears a pink coat and red square glasses.

9. Trudy Proud, The Proud Family

Trudy Proud. Photo: @umana14thebest82442022 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Veterinarian Trudy is a lovely, wise, and compassionate mother to Penny, BeBe, and CeCe. She comes from a family that is both intelligent and moderately wealthy.

10. Cleveland Brown, Family Guy

Cleveland Brown. Photo: @insaneapplejack, @thenodshow on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cleveland Orenthal Brown Sr. is one of the male black cartoon characters in Family Guy and The Cleveland Show. He is a friend and neighbour to the Griffin family, best known for his demure, deadpan style.

11. Donna Tubbs, Family Guy

Donna Tubbs. Photo: @VERONASFILMS on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Donna Tubbs-Brown is the deuteragonist of the FOX animated television series The Cleveland Show and Family Guy. She is Cleveland Brown's wife and the stepmother of Cleveland Brown Jr.

12. Libby Folfax, The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Libby Folfax. Photo: @thechaoticsuburbanite, @dayday.savage.54 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Libby is one of the afro black cartoon characters in The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius. She is Sheen Estevez's love interest, first appearing in the second season and Cindy Vortex's best friend.

13. Miranda Killgallen, As Told By Ginger

Miranda Killgallen. Photo: @2000s.nostalgia.vibes on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Along with her buddy Mipsy, Miranda Killgallen serves as one of the show's main characters. She is Courtney Gripling's best friend, and her sheer meanness will prevent anyone else from displacing her in that role.

14. Jodie Landon, Daria

Jodie Landon. Photo: @indieeswagz on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jodie is a made-up character in the MTV cartoon series Daria voiced by Jessica Cydnee. She is one of the few Black pupils in Lawndale High.

15. Vincent Pierre 'Vince' LaSalle, Recess

Vincent LaSalle. Photo: @VERONASFILMS on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Vince is the most athletic student at Third Street School and is very popular. He occasionally exhibits a high rivalry, and he and T.J. are the group's closest buddies.

16. Michiko Malandro, Michiko & Hatchin

Michiko Malandro. Photo: @Seppaqueas on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Michiko Malandro is one of the two titular main anime heroines. She is a previous lover of Hiroshi Morenos, who resorted to crime.

17. Carl Carlson, The Simpsons

Carl Carlson. Photo: @clotheswapbot2, @dariqenk on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Carl is a recurring character on The Simpsons and a supporting player in The Simpsons Movie. He works as a safety operations supervisor in Sector 7G of the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant with Lenny Leonard and Homer Simpson, two of his childhood pals.

18. Dr Hibbert, The Simpsons

Dr Hibbert. Photo: @OTDTheSimpsons, @Cambone88 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dr Julius Hibbert is an Afro character in the animated T.V. sitcom, The Simpsons. He is the most well-known physician in Springfield.

19. Gerald Johanssen, Hey Anorld!

Gerald Johanssen. Photo: @VERONASFILMS on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gerald Martin Johanssen is Arnold's best friend and the deuteragonist from the television series and first film of Hey Arnold! He always shows up at the scene of Arnold's most recent misadventure.

20. Dr Facilier, The Princess and the Frog

Dr Facilier. Photo: @BuzzFeed, @Ontarioku on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is the most evil character in cartoon history? The Princess and the Frog, Disney's 49th animated feature picture, features Dr Facilier as its main antagonist. With assistance from his "friends on the other side," he is a wicked witch doctor/bokor who intends to dominate New Orleans.

21. Mushmouth, Fat Albert

Mushmouth. Photo: @MongoSlade64, @RobBosenberg on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mush is a member of the Junkyard Gang. He uses a homemade skiffle-style guitar with the Junkyard Band that he constructed himself from a wood box and an upright vacuum cleaner handle.

22. Riley Freeman, The Boondocks

Riley Freeman. Photo: @VERONASFILMS on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Riley Freeman is a fictional character from the T.V. show based on Aaron McGruder's syndicated comic strip The Boondocks. In season two of the television show, he referred to himself as Young Reezy.

23. Huey Freeman, The Boondocks

Huey Freeman. Photo: @VERONASFILMS on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Huey Freeman is one of the main protagonists of The Boondocks. He frequently muses on current affairs and the situation of African Americans in the larger society.

24. Robert Jebediah Freeman, The Boondocks

Robert Freeman. Photo: @Obi_Nnadi on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Robert Jebediah Freeman is the tritagonist of the 2005 T.V. series The Boondocks. He is Huey and Riley's paternal grandfather and guardian after their parents were involved in an accident.

25. Uncle Ruckus, The Boondocks

Uncle Ruckus. Photo: @ThisGuyBrite, @manlikemubbs on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Uncle Ruckus is a fictional character on the American animated sitcom The Boondocks. He made his television debut on November 6, 2005, in The Garden Party.

26. Jazmine Dubois, The Boondocks

Jazmine Dubois. Photo: @VERONASFILMS on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jazmine DuBois is one of the two tritagonists of The Boondocks. She is the mixed-race child of Tom and Sarah DuBois, who are, respectively, black and white.

27. Tolkien Black, South Park

Tolkien Black. Photo: @ScrunklysDaily on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

South Park, an adult cartoon television series, features a fictional character named Tolkien Black, formerly known as Token Black and Token Williams.

28. Mama Odie, The Princess and the Frog

Mama Odie. Photo: @sadieoleary on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mama Odie is a supporting character in Disney's 2009 animated film, The Princess and the Frog. She is a powerful yet kind voodoo priestess who dwells deep in Louisiana's swamps.

29. Kiki Pizza, Steven Universe

Kiki Pizza. Photo: @GluffOfficial on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kiki Pizza works at her family's Fish Stew Pizza business and lives in Beach City. She made a brief cameo in "Frybo," and then in "Steven's Lion," she made her screen debut. She is the twin sister of Jenny Pizza and the daughter of Kofi Pizza.

30. Weird Harold, Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids

Weird Harold. Photo: @bigbruh180 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Weird Harold is far and away the tallest member of the Junkyard Gang. Old Weird Harold was referred to as such in Bill Cosby's stand-up routines "because he is 6'9" and weighs fifty pounds.

31. Sticky Webb, The Proud Family

Sticky Webb. Photo: @dadagudblood on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sticky Webb is one of the main characters of the Disney Channel Original Series, The Proud Family. He is one of Penny's closest pals and, although intelligent, acts like a cool person.

32. Trixie Carter, American Dragon

Trixie Carter. Photo: @moodbytai on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Trixie Carter is one of the main characters of the Disney animated series American Dragon: Jake Long. She is one of Jake Long's closest friends and one of just four non-magical people aware of his identity as the American Dragon.

33. Foxxy Love, Drawn Together

Foxxy Love. Photo: @gacha_club_edits_007 on Instgram

Source: Instagram

In the movie Drawn Together, Foxxy Love is a biting spoof of Valerie Brown from Josie and the Pussycats. She is a mystery-solving, promiscuous musician.

34. Cobra Bubbles, Lilo & Stitch franchise

Cobra Bubbles. Photo: @mauribernal13 on Twitter

Source: Twitter

Cobra Bubbles is a major character from the Lilo & Stitch franchise. By the time of the first movie, he was a former CIA agent who had changed his profession to social work.

35. Valerie Gray, Danny Phantom

Valerie Gray. Photo: @black_girl_otd on Twitter

Source: Twitter

Valerie Gray is an anti-heroine from Danny Phantom. Valerie was a popular, shallow girl, but things change when a ghost dog causes mishaps that cost her father his job.

36. Static, Dc comics

Static. Photo: @DiscussingFill on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Static is a made-up superhero that appears in D.C. Comics' American comic comics.

37. Garnet, Steven Universe

Garnet. Photo: @WingedKoro on Twitter

Source: Twitter

Garnet is a character from the animated series Steven Universe, created by Rebecca Sugar. She is a Gem, a made-up alien with a holographic body who manifests as a magical jewel.

38. John Stewart, Green Lantern

John Stewart. Photo: @DCU_CORE on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

John Stewart is one of the characters known as Green Lantern. He is the second African-American superhero to emerge in D.C. Comics. The character originally appeared in Green Lantern #87 and was created by Dennis O'Neil and Neal Adams.

39. Cyborg, D.C. comics

Yborg. Photo: @battleupsaber on Twitter

Source: Twitter

Cyborg is a superhero character in American comic books published by D.C. Comics. The character initially debuted in an inset preview of D.C. Comics Presents #26.

40. Little Bill, Little Bill

Little Bill. Photo: @wewerenishiki on Twitter

Source: Twitter

Little Bill is a happy 5-year-old living in a big city with his extended family, including his parents, his older brothers and sisters, and his great-grandmother, Alice the Great.

41. Roberta Tubbs, Family Guy

Roberta Tubbs. Photo: @VERONASFILMS on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Roberta Tubbs is the main character on the animated sitcom The Cleveland Show. She is the biological child of Donna and Robert, Donna's ex-husband, and reportedly bears her father's name.

42. Kelly, Star Vs The Forces of Evil

Kelly. Photo: @MARCYBUGS, @une_commode on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kelly is a teenage Woolett girl and one of Star Butterfly and Pony Head's friends. She adores goblin dogs, and Tad, her boyfriend, is frequently with her.

43. Darren Patterson, As Told By Ginger

Darren Peterson. Photo: @VERONASFILMS on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Darren Patterson, voiced by Kenny Blank, is one of Ginger's best friends.

44. Action Hank, Dexter's Lab

Action Hank. Photo: @Kamon_channel, @BruceAllmiighty on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Action Hank is a fantastic hand-to-hand fighter who has received top-notch physical training. He has extensive military experience and is a great marksman.

45. Bumblebee, Teen Titans

Bumblebee. Photo: @black_girl_otd, @NaomiWWE on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bumblebee is a fictional character appearing in D.C. Comics publications. She is popularly recognized for being a Teen Titans superhero.

46. Keesha Franklin, Magic School Bus

Keesha Franklin. Photo: @VERONASFILMS on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Keesha Franklin is one of the main students in the Frizzle class. She is the student in the class who is more pragmatic and level-headed.

47. A.J., Fairly Odd Parents

AJ Fairly Odd Parents. Photo: @J_EvenStevens, @GaryLGray on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A.j. is a major character in The All New Fairly OddParents! He is one of Timmy Turner's best friends.

48. Rallo Tubbs, Brown

Rallo Tubbs. Photo: @VERONASFILMS on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rallo Tubbs is the main character on the animated sitcom The Cleveland Show. Robert, Donna's ex-husband, and Donna are his parents.

49. Zack Underwood, Milo Murphy's Law

Zack Underwood. Photo @BRlNKY on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Zack is the former lead singer of the boy band, the Lumberjacks. He is also Milo Murphy and Melissa Chase's best friend.

50. Craig Williams, Craig of the Creek

Craig Williams. Photo: @Sparklepool102 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Craig Williams serves as Craig of the Creek's main character. He is an African American youngster who resides with his family.

So there you have it, the top 50 best black cartoon characters. Of course, their roles in their various films have major importance.

READ ALSO: 30 best anime couples we love to watch in 2022 | Interesting facts about them

Since the 20th century, cartoons have been a major entertainment source for children. Writers have been diverse to ensure that the animations are inclusive.

Briefly listed the top 30 best anime couples in 2022.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News