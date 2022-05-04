In the past few years, anime has become one of the favourite sources of entertainment for millions of people worldwide. This hand-drawn computer-generated animation originated in Japan and spread fast. While some are known for their action in fighting, others are famous for their romance. These are the best anime couples we love to watch in 2022.

Love is in the air, whether opposites attract or similar personalities unite. When we think of our favourite shows and anime, we frequently develop feelings for specific character pairings, shipping them or wishing they would get together. So what kind of anime relationships are there?

What are the top 10 anime relationships?

Some of these partners met in very peculiar circumstances, such as time travel, while others started as enemies and turned into lovers. These are the 30 best relationships and cute couple pictures in anime.

1. Naruto and Hinata

Which is the best anime couple? Naruto realises Hinata loves him after chasing her and the paper with his name written on it falls to him. He then sees Hinata in her Shippuden form, saying that she loves him.

2. Goku and Chichi

Goku and Chichi are among the best anime couples. They are childhood sweethearts, or at least Chichi thought they were. They met when they were 14-years-old after Goku saved her. They were engaged when they were little. Goku and Chi-Chi's relationship has never been expected, and things were pretty weird right off the bat.

3. Kurisu and Okabe

Rintarō Okabe, at age 24, is in a long-distance romantic relationship with Kurisu. Their relationship faces some of the most challenging hardships, especially since Okabe is from the future.

4. Yuuri and Victor

Yuuri and Victor are among the cutest gay anime couple. After they kissed on the lips live on international television at the China Cup, they became official. While the last season did not end with Victor and Yuri together like fans might have hoped, they got two very satisfying conclusions to their romantic arc.

5. Rikka and Yuuta

Rikka and Yuuta both attend the same school and have one of the best relationships in anime. They make the "lovers' pact" throughout the series. She assumed Yuuta was more like her brother when she didn't do her chores or misbehaved after moving into Yuuta's family. Yuuta is patient with her and does not try to hurry their relationship along.

6. Zero Two and Hiro

Hiro and 002 are considered married in the series, which is weird, although they make a cute anime couple. While no traditional ceremony was held, this occurs when 002 travels across space in a wedding gown and proclaims that the two are on their honeymoon together.

7. Risa Kozumi and Otani

Risa and Ōtani unknowingly first met at an Umibōzu concert that fell on Ōtani's birthday during their final year of junior high. Through a series of challenges, Koizumi admits that she is delighted she met Otani and loves him. Otani agrees and expresses his gratitude for Koizumi's presence. Koizumi adds that they will always be together from then on.

8. Edward and Winry

The couple meet after Winry sees Ed off at the train station, after which he proposes to her in a clumsy, alchemy-based fashion, but she accepts regardless in an equally-awkward manner, much to Ed's amusement. It is shown that they later marry, and both are seen in the epilogue with their son and daughter.

9. Sousuke and Kaname

In the novel, Full Metal panic, after Sousuke eventually decides to give up his life as a soldier and retires from Mithril, he decides that he wants to be with Chidori. Sousuke confirms his feelings for Chidori, and the two share a kiss in the Jindai High Schoolyard upon his return.

10. Banri Tada and Koko Kaga

Banri Tada is the main male protagonist of the Golden Time series. He later becomes the boyfriend/fiance of Kouko Kaga. Kouko initially spent time with Banri in hopes of getting closer to Mitsuo, but she quickly becomes relaxed, kind, and honest with her feelings around him (Banri). In the seventh episode of Golden Time, they become an official couple.

11. Vegeta and Bulma

Vegeta And Bulma have one of the best relationships in anime. Bulma is a Saiyan, who like strong women. Bulma's rage is unbearable for most people, but Vegeta enjoys it. Bulma's romance began with pure physical attraction and ended with her being pregnant. However, towards the conclusion of the Cell saga, Vegeta decided to marry her and start a family with Trunks.

12. Celty Sturluson and Shinra

Shinra's relationship is shown by various romantic actions done by Celty. Celty adores cooking for him and buying him gifts since his presence, and rambling words frequently calm her anxiety. It is implied that the two are engaged later in the series.

13. Chiyo Sakura and Umetarou Nozaki

In the anime and manga series Monthly Girls' Nozaki-Kun, Chiyo Sakura is the main female heroine. She is a Roman Academy student. She's a significant lover of shoujo manga and is desperately in love with Umetarou Nozaki, one of the creators of one of her favourites, who she recently discovered is a classmate.

14. Yato and Hiyori

Hiyori and Yato have become closer throughout the anime series, having one of the best cute anime relationships. Even though Yato should be assisting Hiyori with her soul leaking problem, Hiyori helps him on several occasions. While she takes herself more seriously than he does, the two are eccentric and work together to realise their ideas.

15. Ichigo and Orihime

Orihime Inoue is a fictional character from Tite Kubo's Bleach manga series and its adaptations. She is a close buddy of Ichigo Kurosaki. Ichigo personally selects Orihime to assist him in the ultimate battle against Yhwach, and while Yhwach defeats them both, they put on a good display against him. After ten years, Ichigo and Orihime are happily married with a son called Kazui.

16. Meliodas and Elizabeth

Throughout The Seven Deadly Sins, Meliodas and Elizabeth Liones have a love and amicable relationship, and Meliodas enjoys teasing and joking with her.

17. Kamina and Yoko Littner

Kamina and Yoko have a beautiful friendship in the anime. Eventually, Yoko professed her feelings for Kamina with a kiss, which Kamina was more than pleased to accept. Then, he kissed her again, promising her that he would return her feelings ten times later, making Yoko giggle, not understanding what he meant.

18. Tatsumi and Mine

Mine and Tatsumi did not get along at first, but when he saves her from Seryu's suicide attempt, she opens up to him and falls in love. She admits her emotions for him shortly after, and they become a couple in the manga. On the other hand, Tatsumi is apprehended and sentenced to a public execution.

19. Renji and Rukia

Renji toiled for forty years until he finally realised his desire and was again able to be near Rukia. The lovebirds had a happy ending in the series, with the two eventually marrying and having a daughter.

20. Kirigaya and Yuuki Asuna

Asuna, the primary heroine of Sword Art Online and the seventh volume's main protagonist, is 17 years old. She is a friend and later girlfriend and the in-game wife of Kirito in Sword Art Online and Alfheim Online.

21. Nia and Simon

Simon's main love interest, Nia, first appears in the series following Kamina's death. Simon is dumbfounded when Nia first meets him, and Nia is perplexed why he lacks beast bodily parts. He explains that it is because he is human.

22. Asuma and Kurenai

Asuma and Kurenai are shown to be lovers at the start of the series. Asuma has been seen on dates with Kurenai, and Ino, Choji, and Shikamaru mock Asuma about their connection. They have also been teased about their relationship by Kakashi. Kurenai and Asuma have a child, it is discovered.

23. Taiga and Ryuuji

Because Ryuuji and Taiga are frequently seen together, their peers begin to believe that they are dating. Taiga becomes enraged and causes mayhem in the classroom as a result. The next day, Taiga corrects the record by confessing her love for Yusaku. He, on the other hand, merely wants to be friends.

24. Natsu and Lucy

Team Natsu and Lucy have one of the closest friendships among Fairy Tail members, thanks to Natsu's role in Lucy's recruitment into the guild. They formed a team and, together with Happy, have become partners who go on jobs together.

25. Ban and Elaine

Elaine of Benoit is Lancelot's mother and the wife of King Ban, who is named after him in Arthurian mythology. The namesakes' relationships represent Ban and Elaine's romantic relationship and the name of their kid.

26. Yusuke and Keiko

Keiko is Yusuke's childhood friend, and later they become a couple. Since they were children, they had attended the same school and studied together. Keiko is the polar opposite of Yusuke in many aspects.

27. Hinata Hideki and Yui

Hideki Hinata is the main protagonist of Angel Beats, while Yui acts as an assistant for publicity and other matters. In Episode 9, Hinata proclaims his love for Yui, expresses his wish to marry her, and claims that it doesn't matter to him that she was a wheelchair user while she was alive. Yui can now move on since this confession has brought her peace.

28. Subaru and Emilia

Subaru got the chance to convey his sincere love for Emilia and why she was so special to him after much sorrow and anguish. During the later half of Arc 4, she developed latent affections for Subaru after many difficulties and tribulations together.

29. Mikasa and Eren

These two were extremely close, perhaps the closest people in each other's life. Mikasa, in particular, is incredibly devoted to Eren and fiercely protective of him, even to the point of attacking or killing others who damage him, including her friends and superiors.

30. Kirito and Asuna

Asuna is Kirito's partner and main love interest in the series. Among all the people Kirito has met, she is the closest and dearest. Initially, they only thought of clearing the game, but their relationship began when they partied on the 1st Floor.

So there you have it, the 30 best anime couples we love to watch in 2022 with exciting facts about them. Most of these relationships have weebs and anime fans invested, following every storyline in detail.

