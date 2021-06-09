100+ anime names for boys and girls with meanings: A-Z list
Today's generation is more flexible when it comes to choosing names. They do not confine themselves to common English or cultural names. Anime names have incredible stories and meanings behind them. Japan invented cartoons in 1917; hence most millennials grew up watching or reading animated stories. They, therefore, keep their childhood memories alive by naming their children after their favourite animated characters.
Anime names have been part of Japanese pop culture for ages, and the world is gradually adopting the same. People draw anime names from animated films, manga, novels, video games or other artistic platforms. Japanese initially drew cartoons with their hands. Today, most of them are computerized and Japanese animations are translated into multiple languages, including English.
Cute anime names for boys and girls with meanings
What are the most popular anime names? The most famous anime names come from popular cartoons like Detective Conan, Dragon Ball, Naruto and Tatami Galaxy. Have you ever thought of naming your child after an animated character? With thousands of cool anime names out there, you won't lack a unique and suitable one for your baby.
Anime boy names
Japanese martial arts cartoons are as good as American animes. As much as martial arts cartoons excite both boys and girls, boys adore them more than girls. Below are names of characters from various Japanese martial arts animes and their meanings:
1. Akatsuki: Red moon
2. Alex: Defender of man
3. Alphonse: Ready for battle
4. Arata: A fresh start
5. Ash: Tree ashes
6. Astro: Stars
7. Brock: Badger-like
8. Captain: Leader
9. Cygnus: Swan
10. Cloud: Visible vapour
11. Daichi: Spark
12. Daiki: Shining
13. Dante: Patient
14. Duke: Leader
15. Edward: Affluent guard
16. Elric: The king
17. Etsuko: Joy
18. Goro: Blessed
19. Hachiro: The eighth son
20. Haru: Born in spring
21. Haruki: Glimmer
22. Hayate: Smooth
23. Hideaki: Brilliant
24. Hideo: A successful man
25. Hikaru: Triumph
26. Hinata: Sunflower
27. Hiro: Sacred
28. Hisashi: Harmony
29. Hotaru: Firefly
30. Isamu: Courage
31. Isao: Splendid
32. Itachi: Weasel
33. Jiro: A second son
34. Jun: Precious
35. Juro: The tenth son
36. Kaito: Sea
37. Kanon: A church official
38. Katsu: Unbeatable
39. Kazuki: A tree of peace
40. Kazumi: Unity
41. Kazuo: Unsubduable
42. Ken: Knowledgeable
43. Kenta: Healthy
44. Kohaku: Amber
45. Kouki: Radiance
46. Kuro: The ninth son
47. Levi: United
48. Masaru: Venerable
49. Masashi: Commander
50. Michi: Righteous
51. Natsu: Born in summer
52. Osamu: Disciplined
53. Raiden: Thunder and lightning
54. Rikuto: A region
55. Rio: River
56. Rokuro: The sixth son
57. Roy: Red colour
58. Ryota: Herald
59. Rukawa: A flowing river
60. Saburo: The third son
61. Sailor: A boat ridder
62. Seiji: Lawmaker
63. Shanks: Emperor
64. Shiro: The fourth son
65. Shuji: Flourish
66. Shun: Fast
67. Sora: Sky
68. Souta: Surprise
69. Susumu: Fulfilled
70. Taiki: A sparkle
71. Taro: A big boy
72. Wasaki: The enemy
73. Yasu: Calm
74. Yori: A musical instrument
75. Yuichi: Kind
Female anime names
What is a good anime name for a girl? There are lots of them from animated female superhero and princess movies. Other cartoon female names symbolize visible and non-visible objects from the natural environment. Here are anime characters names for girls:
1. Aimi: Love
2. Akane: Deep red
3. Akeno: Beautiful morning
4. Ami: Beloved
5. Asuka: Tomorrow
6. Ayame: Eye's iris
7. Bebop: Music
8. Champloo: Dried starfish
9. Chie: Intellect
10. Echizen: Dedicated
11. Emi: Miracle
12. Emiko: Blissful
13. Eri: A drawing
14. Erza: God's gift
15. Faye: Loyalty
16. Fubuki: Snowstorm
17. Fumiko: Pretty
18. Hana: Flower
19. Haruka: A remote area
20. Haru: The spring season
21. Hikari: Light
22. Hinata: A sunny place
23. Hitomi: A pupil of the eye
24. Honoka: The ears
25. Hoshi: A star
26. Izumi: A fountain
27. Junko: Obedient
28. Kaeda: Maple leaf
29. Kanna: Summer waves
30. Kaori: Fragrance
31. Kamiko: Little goddess
32. Kanon: Flower
33. Kiko: Happy
34. Latifa: Tender
35. Lina: Palm tree
36. Lucy: Born at the dawn
37. Madoka: A circle
38. Maki: Truth tree
39. Masami: Beautiful
40. Mayu: Gentle
41. Michiko: Wise
42. Mei: The fifth month
43. Mikasa: Blossom
44. Misaki: Bloom
45. Miwa: Sweet music
46. Miyako: Lovely night
47. Misato: A beautiful village girl
48. Mizuki: Beautiful moon
49. Moriko: Forest
50. Mugen: Genuine
51. Nagisa: Beach
52. Nanami: Seven seas
53. Naomi: Pleasant
54. Naru: Destiny
55. Nene: Tranquil
56. Nobuko: Trustworthy
57. Rina: A white jasmine
58. Ryoma: Dragon or horse
59. Sakura: Cherry blossom
60. Saki: Hope
61. Samurai: Warriors
62. Scarlet: Red
63. Seibā: Truth
64. Shizuka: Summer
65. Sora: Sky
66. Soul: Visionary
67. Shinichiro: Son
68. Touka: Incense
59. Tezuka: Skillful player
70. Uiharu: Early springtime
71. Usagi: Rabbit
72. Yui: Completion
73. Yumi: Friend
74. Yasu: Calm
75. Zoro: Sociable
Anime girl and boy names
Anime usernames can also be used as nicknames. Are you looking for unique unisex anime names? You can get as many as you want from an anime name generator. The world deserves to know the following incredible unisex anime names:
1. Aizen: Powerful
2. Akira: Bright and perfect
3. Allen: Little rock
4. Dai: Twinkle
5. Gurren: Fancy
6. Hajime: Loved
7. Hibari: The guardian
8. Hideki: Intelligent
9. Hirako: Cool
10. Jin: Solemn
11. Kenpachi: Warrior
12. Kisuke: Laidback
13. Lagann: Determined
14. Masaji: Treasure
15. Masaki: Revered
16. Masao: Noble
17. Moe: Saviour
18. Moon: The moon
19. Noburu: Grow
20. Nori: A holy Japanese belief
21. Rei: Bell
22. Revy: Golden heart
23. Rin: Dignified
24. Rikka: Gentle leader
25. Riko: Jasmine
26. Riku: Land
27. Ryo: Great
28. Rokudo: Cunning
29. Roronoa: Hot-headed
30. Sanji: Seductive
31. Sawada: Strong
32. Shin: Real
33. Shinji: Genuine
34. Shinobu: Tolerant
35. Shunsui: Handsome
36. Sugaya: Talented
37. Sesshomaru: Royal
38. Tadao: Complacent
39. Tadashi: Contented
40. Tengen: Empowered
41. Trafalgar: Pirate
42. Tomio: Determined
43. Toru: Persistent
44. Toshiro: Sociable
45. Toppa: Best
46. Urahara: Sociable
47. Yagami: Light
48. Yuki: Snow
49. Yuri: Lily
50. Zaraki: Fighter
Japanese animes are not the only shows with beautiful character names. There are more anime names in the world if you need more options to choose from. Characters in American and European cartoon shows also have lovely names.
