100+ anime names for boys and girls with meanings: A-Z list

Today's generation is more flexible when it comes to choosing names. They do not confine themselves to common English or cultural names. Anime names have incredible stories and meanings behind them. Japan invented cartoons in 1917; hence most millennials grew up watching or reading animated stories. They, therefore, keep their childhood memories alive by naming their children after their favourite animated characters.

Anime names have been part of Japanese pop culture for ages, and the world is gradually adopting the same. People draw anime names from animated films, manga, novels, video games or other artistic platforms. Japanese initially drew cartoons with their hands. Today, most of them are computerized and Japanese animations are translated into multiple languages, including English.

Cute anime names for boys and girls with meanings

What are the most popular anime names? The most famous anime names come from popular cartoons like Detective Conan, Dragon Ball, Naruto and Tatami Galaxy. Have you ever thought of naming your child after an animated character? With thousands of cool anime names out there, you won't lack a unique and suitable one for your baby.

Anime boy names

Japanese martial arts cartoons are as good as American animes. As much as martial arts cartoons excite both boys and girls, boys adore them more than girls. Below are names of characters from various Japanese martial arts animes and their meanings:

1. Akatsuki: Red moon

2. Alex: Defender of man

3. Alphonse: Ready for battle

4. Arata: A fresh start

5. Ash: Tree ashes

6. Astro: Stars

7. Brock: Badger-like

8. Captain: Leader

9. Cygnus: Swan

10. Cloud: Visible vapour

11. Daichi: Spark

12. Daiki: Shining

13. Dante: Patient

14. Duke: Leader

15. Edward: Affluent guard

16. Elric: The king

17. Etsuko: Joy

18. Goro: Blessed

19. Hachiro: The eighth son

20. Haru: Born in spring

21. Haruki: Glimmer

22. Hayate: Smooth

23. Hideaki: Brilliant

24. Hideo: A successful man

25. Hikaru: Triumph

26. Hinata: Sunflower

27. Hiro: Sacred

28. Hisashi: Harmony

29. Hotaru: Firefly

30. Isamu: Courage

31. Isao: Splendid

32. Itachi: Weasel

33. Jiro: A second son

34. Jun: Precious

35. Juro: The tenth son

36. Kaito: Sea

37. Kanon: A church official

38. Katsu: Unbeatable

39. Kazuki: A tree of peace

40. Kazumi: Unity

41. Kazuo: Unsubduable

42. Ken: Knowledgeable

43. Kenta: Healthy

44. Kohaku: Amber

45. Kouki: Radiance

46. Kuro: The ninth son

47. Levi: United

48. Masaru: Venerable

49. Masashi: Commander

50. Michi: Righteous

51. Natsu: Born in summer

52. Osamu: Disciplined

53. Raiden: Thunder and lightning

54. Rikuto: A region

55. Rio: River

56. Rokuro: The sixth son

57. Roy: Red colour

58. Ryota: Herald

59. Rukawa: A flowing river

60. Saburo: The third son

61. Sailor: A boat ridder

62. Seiji: Lawmaker

63. Shanks: Emperor

64. Shiro: The fourth son

65. Shuji: Flourish

66. Shun: Fast

67. Sora: Sky

68. Souta: Surprise

69. Susumu: Fulfilled

70. Taiki: A sparkle

71. Taro: A big boy

72. Wasaki: The enemy

73. Yasu: Calm

74. Yori: A musical instrument

75. Yuichi: Kind

Female anime names

What is a good anime name for a girl? There are lots of them from animated female superhero and princess movies. Other cartoon female names symbolize visible and non-visible objects from the natural environment. Here are anime characters names for girls:

1. Aimi: Love

2. Akane: Deep red

3. Akeno: Beautiful morning

4. Ami: Beloved

5. Asuka: Tomorrow

6. Ayame: Eye's iris

7. Bebop: Music

8. Champloo: Dried starfish

9. Chie: Intellect

10. Echizen: Dedicated

11. Emi: Miracle

12. Emiko: Blissful

13. Eri: A drawing

14. Erza: God's gift

15. Faye: Loyalty

16. Fubuki: Snowstorm

17. Fumiko: Pretty

18. Hana: Flower

19. Haruka: A remote area

20. Haru: The spring season

21. Hikari: Light

22. Hinata: A sunny place

23. Hitomi: A pupil of the eye

24. Honoka: The ears

25. Hoshi: A star

26. Izumi: A fountain

27. Junko: Obedient

28. Kaeda: Maple leaf

29. Kanna: Summer waves

30. Kaori: Fragrance

31. Kamiko: Little goddess

32. Kanon: Flower

33. Kiko: Happy

34. Latifa: Tender

35. Lina: Palm tree

36. Lucy: Born at the dawn

37. Madoka: A circle

38. Maki: Truth tree

39. Masami: Beautiful

40. Mayu: Gentle

41. Michiko: Wise

42. Mei: The fifth month

43. Mikasa: Blossom

44. Misaki: Bloom

45. Miwa: Sweet music

46. Miyako: Lovely night

47. Misato: A beautiful village girl

48. Mizuki: Beautiful moon

49. Moriko: Forest

50. Mugen: Genuine

51. Nagisa: Beach

52. Nanami: Seven seas

53. Naomi: Pleasant

54. Naru: Destiny

55. Nene: Tranquil

56. Nobuko: Trustworthy

57. Rina: A white jasmine

58. Ryoma: Dragon or horse

59. Sakura: Cherry blossom

60. Saki: Hope

61. Samurai: Warriors

62. Scarlet: Red

63. Seibā: Truth

64. Shizuka: Summer

65. Sora: Sky

66. Soul: Visionary

67. Shinichiro: Son

68. Touka: Incense

59. Tezuka: Skillful player

70. Uiharu: Early springtime

71. Usagi: Rabbit

72. Yui: Completion

73. Yumi: Friend

74. Yasu: Calm

75. Zoro: Sociable

Anime girl and boy names

Anime usernames can also be used as nicknames. Are you looking for unique unisex anime names? You can get as many as you want from an anime name generator. The world deserves to know the following incredible unisex anime names:

1. Aizen: Powerful

2. Akira: Bright and perfect

3. Allen: Little rock

4. Dai: Twinkle

5. Gurren: Fancy

6. Hajime: Loved

7. Hibari: The guardian

8. Hideki: Intelligent

9. Hirako: Cool

10. Jin: Solemn

11. Kenpachi: Warrior

12. Kisuke: Laidback

13. Lagann: Determined

14. Masaji: Treasure

15. Masaki: Revered

16. Masao: Noble

17. Moe: Saviour

18. Moon: The moon

19. Noburu: Grow

20. Nori: A holy Japanese belief

21. Rei: Bell

22. Revy: Golden heart

23. Rin: Dignified

24. Rikka: Gentle leader

25. Riko: Jasmine

26. Riku: Land

27. Ryo: Great

28. Rokudo: Cunning

29. Roronoa: Hot-headed

30. Sanji: Seductive

31. Sawada: Strong

32. Shin: Real

33. Shinji: Genuine

34. Shinobu: Tolerant

35. Shunsui: Handsome

36. Sugaya: Talented

37. Sesshomaru: Royal

38. Tadao: Complacent

39. Tadashi: Contented

40. Tengen: Empowered

41. Trafalgar: Pirate

42. Tomio: Determined

43. Toru: Persistent

44. Toshiro: Sociable

45. Toppa: Best

46. Urahara: Sociable

47. Yagami: Light

48. Yuki: Snow

49. Yuri: Lily

50. Zaraki: Fighter

Japanese animes are not the only shows with beautiful character names. There are more anime names in the world if you need more options to choose from. Characters in American and European cartoon shows also have lovely names.

