120+ uncommon Xhosa names for boys and girls with meaning

Xhosa is an ethnic group living primarily in Eastern Cape province of South Africa. Xhosa people speak isiXhosa, a Nguni language, which is one of the official languages of South Africa and Zimbabwe. The community has many names to choose from for new parents. Discover some uncommon Xhosa names and their meaning today.

Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Did you know most Xhosa names are taken from all forms of oral literature and are known as proverbial names? Traditionally, elders would name their children using phrases from oral expressions. This helped in the preservation of societal norms and values.

Uncommon Xhosa names for your boy or girl

Below is a collection of uncommon Xhosa names to give your baby. It would be best to get a good name with good or positive meanings for your children because names affect a person's life.

Unique Xhosa names for boys

The Xhosa culture has some of the most meaningful and beautiful names. Below is a collection of unique boy names from this community.

Scarce Xhosa names for boys starting with the letters A to L

If you are looking for options starting with the letters A to L for your little boy, check out the list below.

Abongile: Thankfulness

Thankfulness Alwande: Let love grow

Let love grow Amohetlang: Acceptance

Acceptance Aviwe: One who has been heard

One who has been heard Ayabonga: Grateful

Grateful Banele: Enough

Enough Bayanda: Destiny

Destiny Bhutana: Little brother

Little brother Bokang: Praise the Lord

Praise the Lord Bonginkosi: Thanking God

Thanking God Bulelani: Thankful

Thankful Daluxolo: Believer in peace

Believer in peace Dumisa: To praise or worship

To praise or worship Fezekile: Complemented

Complemented Fezile: The accomplished one

The accomplished one Fundani: To learn

To learn Gcobani: Joyful

Joyful Kamogelo: Received

Received Karabo: Answer of the Lord

Answer of the Lord Khanyiso: Light

Light Khuselwa: Be protected

Be protected Khwezi: A star

A star Jongikhaya: One who will watch over the home

One who will watch over the home Lebogang: Gratitude to God

Gratitude to God Lephelo: The end

The end Lethokuhle: Bringer of good things

Bringer of good things Letlotlo: Precious possession

Precious possession Lonwabo: Absolute joy

Absolute joy Lubabalo: Grace

Grace Lubanzi: Deep love

Deep love Luphumlo: To rest

To rest Luzuko: Glory

Glory Lwande: Ocean of love

Ocean of love Lwazi: Wisdom

Royal Xhosa names for boys starting with the letters M to Z

A baby wrapped in a white blanket. Photo: pexels.com, @Hillary DiSantos (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Check out this selection of amazing boy names starting with the letters M to Z.

Madoda: Men

Men Mbulelo: Thankfulness

Thankfulness Mahlubandile: The clan has increased

The clan has increased Mandla: Strength

Strength Mangaliso: Miracle or wonderful

Miracle or wonderful Melisizwe: A nation’s leader

A nation’s leader Meluzmi: One who represents the home

One who represents the home Mkhokeli: A leader

A leader Mpilo: Life

Life Mthandeni: Love him

Love him Mxolisi: Peacemaker

Peacemaker Nkosi: Ruler, king, god, or lord

Ruler, king, god, or lord Mpumelelo: Success or prosperity

Success or prosperity Nomlanga: The sun

The sun Ntando: The strong-willed one

The strong-willed one Nyaniso: Truthfulness

Truthfulness Omphile: Gift of God

Gift of God Oomatla: God is great

God is great Oratile: God's love

God's love Phenyo: Victory

Victory Philasande: Live and be fruitful

Live and be fruitful Phumza: Relief

Relief Qaqambile: Brightness

Brightness Rolihlahla: Pulling a tree branch

Pulling a tree branch Sibabalwe: The blessed one

The blessed one Sifso: Wish

Wish Silindokuhle: We expect great things

We expect great things Silumko: Wise

Wise Thato: Will of God

Will of God Themba: Hope and trust

Hope and trust Uuka: Someone ready to rise up

Beautiful Xhosa names for girls

A baby in a headband sitting near throw pillows. Photo: pexels.com, @Bwalya Marcel Ngosa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Getting the perfect name for your little girl is not an easy task. Many parents are opting for unique names, especially in the modern age, where the Euro-Western trend of naming has taken over.

Unique names for girls starting with the letters A to L

Here is a list of unique and meaningful names for your little princess. They start with the letters A to L.

Anathi: They are with us

They are with us Andisiwe: Extension

Extension Athandwa: Loved

Loved Aphiwe: They are given

They are given Ayakha: To build

To build Babalwa: Graced

Graced Bathandwa: Beloved

Beloved Fezeka: Fulfilled

Fulfilled Fundiswa: Smart, sensible, educated

Smart, sensible, educated Funeka: Needed

Needed Gcobisa: Exciting

Exciting Gugu: Our pride

Our pride Gugulethu: Pride or treasure

Pride or treasure Hlengiwe: Redeemed, rescued, helped

Redeemed, rescued, helped Khanyiswa: Lights up

Lights up Khethiwe: The chosen one

The chosen one Kuhle: Wellness

Wellness Lindelwa: The awaited one

The awaited one Lindiwe: The awaited one

The awaited one Liyabona: It sees

It sees Liyema: Stability in the family

Stability in the family Lulama: The soft-spoken one

Names starting with the letters M to Z

A man feeding his little daughter. Photo: pexels.com, @Sasha Kim (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Check out these beautiful names starting with the letters M to Z.

Mafungwashe: The first girl

The first girl Mncedisi: A helper

A helper Mthobeli: The obedient one

The obedient one Ndiliswa: The respected one

The respected one Nkosazana: Princess

Princess Nobomi: Life

Life Nocawe: Born on Sunday

Born on Sunday Nonhle: The beautiful one

The beautiful one Nontasasa: Born early in the morning

Born early in the morning Nomuula: The rain

The rain Nontle: Beautiful

Beautiful Nosizwe: A nation

A nation Notumato: Beautiful at birth

Beautiful at birth Noxolo: Peace

Peace Olwethu: Your own or ours

Your own or ours Owam: My own

My own Qaqamba: One who shines bright

One who shines bright Sansile: We increased

We increased Sibahle: We are beautiful

We are beautiful Simile: We are standing

We are standing Simpho: Gift

Gift Sindiswa: We have it

We have it Sisipho: Gift

Gift Sivuyile: We are happy

We are happy Thandiwe: The loving one

The loving one Thimna: Belongs to me

Belongs to me Thembeka: Trustworthy

Trustworthy Thozoma: Calmness

Calmness Vuyokazi: Happiness

Happiness Zimkhitha: One who has dignity

One who has dignity Zintle: The beautiful one

Unisex Xhosa names

A newborn in a white outfit is sleeping. Photo: pexels.com, @William Fortunato (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are looking for a name that is gender-neutral, here are some options to add to your list of considerations.

Akhona: Present

Present Ayanda: They are increasing

They are increasing Bandile: They have increased

They have increased Buhle: Handsome or beautiful

Handsome or beautiful Esihle: Good or beautiful

Good or beautiful Luthando: It is love

It is love Thando: To love

To love Thembalethu: Our hope

Our hope Unathi: She or he is with us

She or he is with us Vusumzi: To rebuild the home

To rebuild the home Vuyiseka: Made to be happy

Made to be happy Wandisiwe: The home has been increased

The home has been increased Wonga: Status

Status Xabiso: Value

Value Yonela: To be content

To be content Zola: The calm one

Which are some Xhosa names from the Bible?

There are multiple names that are inspired by the Bible. These include Bonginkosi, Lebogang, Omphile, Oomatla, and Oratile.

What is the name for beauty in Xhosa?

Esihle, Buhle, Sibahle, Nonhle, Nontle, and Notumato are among the names that mean beauty or beautiful.

What name means praise in Xhosa?

Bokang and Dumisa are the names that mean praise in the Xhosa language.

There are numerous Xhosa names to choose from. If you are looking for unique options, check out the list above.

Briefly.co.za recently published a list of traditional Sepedi names for boys and girls and their meanings. The Sepedi language is a Bantu language spoken by the natives of Botswana, Lesotho, and Southern Africa.

Sepedi baby names offer and represent the ideas of the Sotho elders and have a rich cultural and traditional background. The Pedi people take the custom of baby names seriously since they believe that names affect a person's personality.

Source: Briefly News