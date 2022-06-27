120+ uncommon Xhosa names for boys and girls with meaning
Xhosa is an ethnic group living primarily in Eastern Cape province of South Africa. Xhosa people speak isiXhosa, a Nguni language, which is one of the official languages of South Africa and Zimbabwe. The community has many names to choose from for new parents. Discover some uncommon Xhosa names and their meaning today.
Did you know most Xhosa names are taken from all forms of oral literature and are known as proverbial names? Traditionally, elders would name their children using phrases from oral expressions. This helped in the preservation of societal norms and values.
Uncommon Xhosa names for your boy or girl
Below is a collection of uncommon Xhosa names to give your baby. It would be best to get a good name with good or positive meanings for your children because names affect a person's life.
Unique Xhosa names for boys
The Xhosa culture has some of the most meaningful and beautiful names. Below is a collection of unique boy names from this community.
Scarce Xhosa names for boys starting with the letters A to L
If you are looking for options starting with the letters A to L for your little boy, check out the list below.
- Abongile: Thankfulness
- Alwande: Let love grow
- Amohetlang: Acceptance
- Aviwe: One who has been heard
- Ayabonga: Grateful
- Banele: Enough
- Bayanda: Destiny
- Bhutana: Little brother
- Bokang: Praise the Lord
- Bonginkosi: Thanking God
- Bulelani: Thankful
- Daluxolo: Believer in peace
- Dumisa: To praise or worship
- Fezekile: Complemented
- Fezile: The accomplished one
- Fundani: To learn
- Gcobani: Joyful
- Kamogelo: Received
- Karabo: Answer of the Lord
- Khanyiso: Light
- Khuselwa: Be protected
- Khwezi: A star
- Jongikhaya: One who will watch over the home
- Lebogang: Gratitude to God
- Lephelo: The end
- Lethokuhle: Bringer of good things
- Letlotlo: Precious possession
- Lonwabo: Absolute joy
- Lubabalo: Grace
- Lubanzi: Deep love
- Luphumlo: To rest
- Luzuko: Glory
- Lwande: Ocean of love
- Lwazi: Wisdom
Royal Xhosa names for boys starting with the letters M to Z
Check out this selection of amazing boy names starting with the letters M to Z.
- Madoda: Men
- Mbulelo: Thankfulness
- Mahlubandile: The clan has increased
- Mandla: Strength
- Mangaliso: Miracle or wonderful
- Melisizwe: A nation’s leader
- Meluzmi: One who represents the home
- Mkhokeli: A leader
- Mpilo: Life
- Mthandeni: Love him
- Mxolisi: Peacemaker
- Nkosi: Ruler, king, god, or lord
- Mpumelelo: Success or prosperity
- Nomlanga: The sun
- Ntando: The strong-willed one
- Nyaniso: Truthfulness
- Omphile: Gift of God
- Oomatla: God is great
- Oratile: God's love
- Phenyo: Victory
- Philasande: Live and be fruitful
- Phumza: Relief
- Qaqambile: Brightness
- Rolihlahla: Pulling a tree branch
- Sibabalwe: The blessed one
- Sifso: Wish
- Silindokuhle: We expect great things
- Silumko: Wise
- Thato: Will of God
- Themba: Hope and trust
- Uuka: Someone ready to rise up
Beautiful Xhosa names for girls
Getting the perfect name for your little girl is not an easy task. Many parents are opting for unique names, especially in the modern age, where the Euro-Western trend of naming has taken over.
Unique names for girls starting with the letters A to L
Here is a list of unique and meaningful names for your little princess. They start with the letters A to L.
- Anathi: They are with us
- Andisiwe: Extension
- Athandwa: Loved
- Aphiwe: They are given
- Ayakha: To build
- Babalwa: Graced
- Bathandwa: Beloved
- Fezeka: Fulfilled
- Fundiswa: Smart, sensible, educated
- Funeka: Needed
- Gcobisa: Exciting
- Gugu: Our pride
- Gugulethu: Pride or treasure
- Hlengiwe: Redeemed, rescued, helped
- Khanyiswa: Lights up
- Khethiwe: The chosen one
- Kuhle: Wellness
- Lindelwa: The awaited one
- Lindiwe: The awaited one
- Liyabona: It sees
- Liyema: Stability in the family
- Lulama: The soft-spoken one
Names starting with the letters M to Z
Check out these beautiful names starting with the letters M to Z.
- Mafungwashe: The first girl
- Mncedisi: A helper
- Mthobeli: The obedient one
- Ndiliswa: The respected one
- Nkosazana: Princess
- Nobomi: Life
- Nocawe: Born on Sunday
- Nonhle: The beautiful one
- Nontasasa: Born early in the morning
- Nomuula: The rain
- Nontle: Beautiful
- Nosizwe: A nation
- Notumato: Beautiful at birth
- Noxolo: Peace
- Olwethu: Your own or ours
- Owam: My own
- Qaqamba: One who shines bright
- Sansile: We increased
- Sibahle: We are beautiful
- Simile: We are standing
- Simpho: Gift
- Sindiswa: We have it
- Sisipho: Gift
- Sivuyile: We are happy
- Thandiwe: The loving one
- Thimna: Belongs to me
- Thembeka: Trustworthy
- Thozoma: Calmness
- Vuyokazi: Happiness
- Zimkhitha: One who has dignity
- Zintle: The beautiful one
Unisex Xhosa names
If you are looking for a name that is gender-neutral, here are some options to add to your list of considerations.
- Akhona: Present
- Ayanda: They are increasing
- Bandile: They have increased
- Buhle: Handsome or beautiful
- Esihle: Good or beautiful
- Luthando: It is love
- Thando: To love
- Thembalethu: Our hope
- Unathi: She or he is with us
- Vusumzi: To rebuild the home
- Vuyiseka: Made to be happy
- Wandisiwe: The home has been increased
- Wonga: Status
- Xabiso: Value
- Yonela: To be content
- Zola: The calm one
Which are some Xhosa names from the Bible?
There are multiple names that are inspired by the Bible. These include Bonginkosi, Lebogang, Omphile, Oomatla, and Oratile.
What is the name for beauty in Xhosa?
Esihle, Buhle, Sibahle, Nonhle, Nontle, and Notumato are among the names that mean beauty or beautiful.
What name means praise in Xhosa?
Bokang and Dumisa are the names that mean praise in the Xhosa language.
There are numerous Xhosa names to choose from. If you are looking for unique options, check out the list above.
