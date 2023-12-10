A talented beautician who resides in and operates around Hammanskraal has shared some of her top nail care tips

During the festive season, many ladies want to look as lovely as possible while still enjoying themselves in December

Vinolia Malema opens up to Briefly News about eight of her tips for nail care in the summer

Vinolia Malema is a woman in Hammanskraal who has a nail salon and is working very hard to ensure that her business becomes as successful as it can be.

Vinolia Malema has a nail salon. Image: Vinolia Malema/Supplied.

Source: UGC

The 23-year-old started a nail salon using R3500 and is focused on building great relationships with clients. The sis even did two free nail treatments for young women who attended their matric dances.

Hammanskraal lady offers tips

With summer in full swing in South Africa, many ladies want to look as good as possible while still enjoying the festive season.

Vinolia shared her best tips for nail care this summer. She spills the tea and dishes her cost-effective advice:

“Take care of your acrylic nails. It is also vital to choose the right length that suits your lifestyle.

“To protect your nails, wear waterproof gloves when working and always moisturise with oil.”

Nail tech shares secrets

The businesswoman notes that people should always keep their nails clean for them to last longer and not break:

“Never fix acrylic nails yourself and try and get a retouch after three weeks. It is also a good idea to remove your nails after three weeks.”

We, at Briefly News cannot wait to see what Vinolia achieves next with her future entrepreneurial and personal endeavours. Thanks for the tips, babe!

Jozi lady opens food business

In another story by Briefly News, one dedicated lady in Johannesburg with a dumpling business has left many people inspired by her craft.

The 44-year-old started her enterprise in 2017 and has provided jobs for many people along the way, with the entire business made up of 10 people currently.

Many people were inspired by the lady and her authentic kasi cuisine. The woman is a graduate and decided to start a business.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News