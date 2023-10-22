A passionate nail technician in Hammanskraal made two beautiful young ladies feel like absolute queens

Vinolia Malema recently posted about offering free nail treatments to young women in Grade 12 attending their matric dances

Briefly News caught up with Vinolia and the two ladies who received treatments from her

A young woman in Hammanskraal with a nail salon made the nights of two ladies in Grade 12.

Vinolia Malema (middle) in Hammanskraal did the nails of Nonhlanhla Mnguni (left) and Dorah Sephelle (right) for their matric dances. Image: Supplied.

Briefly News previously wrote about Vinolia Malema pledging to offer free treatments to ladies attending their matric dances.

Now, in a follow-up, the 23-year-old shares why she was so adamant to make the generous offer:

“It felt so nice giving back to the community.”

Hammanskraal woman with nail salon inspires

Briefly News also caught up with the two ladies, Dorah Sephelle and Nonhlanhla Mnguni who are both 19 and from Lehwereleng Secondary School, who noted how much they loved their treatments.

Dorah rocked a stunning sparkly grey dress and updo, with pink nails, and Nonhlanhla looked amazing with red nails complimenting her lip colour. Both young women looked lovely.

Nonhlanhla said that Vinolia made her night so special with the kind gesture:

“The nail treatment was good and it felt amazing because people were asking me about them”

The 19-year-old hopes to take on the field of social work in future.

Nail tech has young women in awe

Dorah too expressed her gratitude and explained that in future, she wanted to either be an educator or social worker:

“Vinolia offered to do my nails for free because I could not afford to pay for my nails since I did not have money. She was kind and loving, and she even offered me a welcome drink.

“Everything was amazing and I would like to thank my aunt and Vinolia for making my day possible.”

Hammanskraal woman with cosmetology enterprise dreams of growing franchise and employing more people

