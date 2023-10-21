A baker in Durban, KZN is proof that a childhood hobby can build a lucrative career if you’re determined and creative enough

Phumelele Pamela Sikhakhane may be a Human Resource Management graduate, but her business takes centre stage

In a follow-up conversation with Briefly News, the 24-year-old shared where she learnt to bake

Being a graduate in a specific course does not guarantee you’ll work in the field, one baker in Durban, KZN found.

Phumelele Pamela Sikhakhane in KZN is a talented baker. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Briefly News previously spoke to Phumelele Pamela Sikhakhane, who shared that while she had a qualification in Human Resource Management from Durban University of Technology (DUT), landing work in the field has been tough.

Now in a follow-up chat, the businesswoman shares where she learnt how to bake.

The KZN baker is talented

Phumelele explains that during her years at school, the baking bug bit her and became a fond hobby she later crafted into a business:

“I did Consumer Studies in high school, so I would say that is where I learnt the basics of baking.

“Then, with regards to cake designing, I attended a class by Mbali The Cake Mom. That’s where I learnt how to work with buttercream and fondant on cakes.”

The baker has made her family proud

The 24-year-old explains that while owning a business comes with various challenges, she always tries to be kind to all her customers and deliver professional service:

“I would say I have learnt that working with people is not easy, so you might not make all your customers happy.”

Phumelele says that she is proud of her achievements thus far, and wants to continue growing her business and eventually open a bakery:

“My family members are very happy with me being a baker, because, due to the lack of job opportunities, many parents are just happy you can provide for yourself and contribute at home.”

