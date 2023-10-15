A determined young woman residing in Pretoria is over the moon after obtaining her degree in law from Unisa

•The 26-year-old faced many challenges along her journey, with financial constraints one of the key obstacles on her journey

Shatadj Phoshoko tells Briefly News about a few of her achievements, such as having an academic article to her name

A 26-year-old Unisa law graduate in Pretoria, originally from Limpopo, is overjoyed about obtaining her degree.

Shatadj Phoshoko is a law graduate in Pretoria. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Not only was Shatadj Phoshoko a stellar student, but she also initiated the SRC Debt Relief Fund Campaign to help students who struggled financially.

Talking to Briefly News, the young woman reflected on her achievements, which span both academic and social wins:

“In 2022, I got to be a participant and presenter at the 16th Conference of the South African Chapter of International Women Association of Women Judges (SAC-IAWJ) alongside great women in the legal fraternity, such as Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya and President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Judge Mahube Molemela.

“I’ve just launched my career as I’ve recently graduated but in my second year of my Bachelor of Laws, I co-authored an academic paper, which was published by Pretoria University Law Press (PULP).

“It’s one of my achievements as an undergraduate student. Not many undergraduate students get to have their ideas published. I’ve also recently vacated my position in the SRC as the first female Secretary General, and I think occupying that position and leading is one of the things I’m humbled by.”

The law graduate has always loved the legal field

Shatadj explains that she has always had a fascination with the legal fraternity and the operationalisation of the law:

“I’m passionate about justice and law-making. When I was younger, I used to be very frustrated about how the law punishes economic crimes.

“I just thought people shouldn’t be going to jail just because they stole a tin of baby milk. Those are some of the things that always kept me intrigued about the law, its application, and its development.”

The Pretoria woman faced many obstacles

Shatadj explains that due to the various hats she wore, and the committees she was involved in to help financially needy students, like herself, balancing her studies with everything else was tough:

“I started by studying towards a higher certificate when I got to university, and in my second semester of the qualification, I couldn’t enrol due to financial constraints.

“The financial constraints were there for most parts of my studies. My parents had to take out loans just to pay for my fees. This is one of the main reasons I initiated the SRC Debt Relief Fund Campaign so that students who don’t qualify for NSFAS but also need assistance with fees and show commitment to their studies, can be able to get help.

“But also studying while you’re in the SRC is not easy. You’d be studying and receiving many calls from students requesting your assistance on a matter.”

The smart graduate has various dreams she still wants to see realised:

“I hope to become one of the top lawyers, specialising in Social Media Law. It’s an underdeveloped area, especially in our country but I think social media is a growing economy and will soon need lawyers to regulate. I want to be in that space.”

