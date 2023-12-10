A mother in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal is still overjoyed about obtaining her nursing qualification from Unisa

Andrea Melissa Ally tells Briefly News that despite bagging her degree at the age of 45, she still believes she has so much to offer the medical field

The healthcare worker is inspired by her mother, who motivated her to take on the noble profession

A lovely mom in Durban, KwaZulu Natal who recently obtained her nursing degree has opened up about conquering the 13-year road that led to a great victory.

Andrea Melissa Ally took 13 years to become a professional nurse and her lovely mom inspired her. Image: Andrea Melissa Ally/Supplied.

Unisa graduate, Andrea Melissa Ally previously told Briefly News that her mother encouraged her to take on the field.

Nurse, mom, and inspiration

Now, in a follow-up chat, the 45-year-old says that despite graduating with her degree later in life, all the experience she has gained over the years is beneficial to her:

“I started my nursing career early at 18 years of age, at the lowest hierarchy. It took about 13 years to climb the ladder of success to become a professional nurse. By then, I added another two years for further education and training as a midwife. At the age of 37 years, I started a degree in nursing.

“The challenges due to late registration of my qualification were not really challenges at all. I have been blessed. I started fresh out of school and got into nursing college.”

Durban nurse makes mom proud

Reflecting on how proud her mother was of her achievement, Andrea said that her mom has always been in her corner:

“She has always been my number one supporter, from day one. During the early days, she was the one who encouraged me to climb that ladder. But as a typical young adult, I didn’t take her seriously.

“If I listened, I would have been further in my career. But I still believe life is predestined and what was meant to be will be. However, I learned my lesson about procrastination.

“I share my story with others in the hopes that they start their climb sooner than planned because delaying only delays your progress.”

