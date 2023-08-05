A dedicated Honours in Psychology graduate in Gauteng, who aspires to obtain her doctoral degree before 30, has important words of wisdom for the youth

The 23-year-old, who bagged her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, cum laude , is now a master’s candidate

Briefly News spoke to Nqobile Nompumelelo Mnisi, who notes that as an aspirant academic, she encounters many obstacles, however, none of them will stop her from achieving the goals she’s set for herself

A young Honours in Psychology graduate in Johannesburg, Gauteng, who obtained her degree from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) has important advice for aspiring academics.

Nqobile Nompumelelo Mnisi in Gauteng is an Honours in Psychology graduate who has important words of wisdom for future academics. Image: Nqobile Nompumelelo Mnisi/Supplied.

The 23-year-old previously spoke to Briefly News about her goal of obtaining her PhD in the field of cognitive neuroscience before she turns 30. The bright young woman also posted about her graduation on LinkedIn.

In a follow-up conversation, Nqobile Nompumelelo Mnisi explains that while there are diverse obstacles she faces as a master’s candidate, she’ll never give up on her dreams.

The Gauteng Honours graduate is all about healthy living and balance

The inspiring woman explains that balance is vital in life, and while the journey to obtaining a goal may be hard, it’s important to always be health conscious:

“As a master’s student, you'll encounter a variety of challenges that can feel quite overwhelming.

“Balancing heavy workloads while trying to maintain a healthy personal life can be a real struggle. Also, meeting research deadlines adds to stress."

Despite achieving so much, Nqobile explains that self-doubt does sometimes creep in:

“I struggle a lot with imposter syndrome. I know I worked hard to earn this spot but more often than not, I still think, ‘why me?’. Currently, I am navigating career decisions and finding internships, which is quite daunting.

"However, the Wits Psychology department is very hands-on with their master’s students, so it makes all the pressure a little more bearable."

The honours graduate offers advice to young people who want to be psychologists

The would-be prof describes the various requirements for anyone who wants to be a psychologist:

“To qualify as a psychologist in South Africa, at minimum, you need your master’s degree. That’s about five years of schooling. However, it flies by really quickly and before you know it, you’re pursuing your master’s.

“Psychology is very competitive and not everyone will be lucky enough to make it straight from undergrad to honours to masters, and that’s okay. Always extend grace to yourself. Be persistent with your dreams.

“Don’t let rejections deter you. Pick yourself up and try again. In this field, you need to get comfortable with rejection because it will come. It’s inevitable. Keep your eyes on the prize and stay grounded in your faith."

Nqobile laments on the role her religion has played in the long-fought journey of becoming an academic and rated researcher:

“I serve a God of excellence by making Him the centre of my studies. He has made sure I excel. My advice for anyone who is an aspiring academic or wants to practice psychology is: work hard and your marks will speak for you.

"Be persistent, don’t give up. See the process through, no matter how unpromising it looks. Most importantly, involve God in your studies!"

