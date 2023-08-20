A young legal eagle in Gauteng who recently became an admitted attorney has opened up to Briefly News about her mentorship of other law students

Elizabeth Mikateko Moshoana overcame many obstacles to reach her goals, raising two beautiful kids along the way

The 31-year-old plans on going from strength to strength in the legal fraternity and reaching various milestones, while empowering others

A supermom in Gauteng who recently became an admitted attorney continues to inspire others.

Elizabeth Mikateko Moshoana is an attorney from Gauteng who mentors aspirant lawyers. One of her mentees, Busisiwe Nhlapo, attended her admission. Image: Supplied.

In a recent conversation with Briefly News, Elizabeth Mikateko Moshoana shared how she overcame various struggles to become successful – juggling motherhood, work, and her studies.

Now, in a follow-up, the mother of two lovely children reflects on why she loves empowering others.

The Gauteng attorney is well-loved and supported

The 31-year-old is a role model to many young people in the legal fraternity, with one of her mentees, Busisiwe Nhlapo by her side on the day she was admitted.

The 31-year-old truly received a ton of love and support both during her journey to becoming an attorney and after the milestone had been reached

“She [Busisiwe] came through to support me on my admission day. My family also threw me a surprise congratulatory party to celebrate the achievement.”

The newly minted attorney loves empowering young men and women

Elizabeth understands the fundamental benefits found in uplifting young people, and takes pride in helping young, aspiring lawyers. She posted about her mentorship programme on LinkedIn and told Briefly News:

“I also run a mentorship program for law students across the country who are in their third and fourth years of studying. I am also giving back to the legal community and preparing the upcoming prospective legal practitioners.”

Elizabeth is a truly inspiring woman and uses her skills and all-encompassing compassion to nurture others. We, at Briefly News wish her the very best for the future.

