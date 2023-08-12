A loving mother of two kids from Gauteng is over the moon about being admitted as a high court attorney

The 31-year-old opened up to Briefly News about her journey, and how she juggled her Bachelor of Laws studies while working as a legal secretary

Elizabeth Mikateko Moshoana explained that she often had to balance being a dedicated mother with her dreams of being an attorney

Being a mom and reaching for one’s dreams can be a huge challenge – a challenge one mother in Midrand, Gauteng conquered with absolute grace.

Elizabeth Mikateko Moshoana is an admitted attorney who resides in Gauteng. She is a mother, lawyer, and dreamer. Image: Supplied.

Elizabeth Mikateko Moshoana is a mother of two kiddies, a seven-year-old son, and her daughter, who is one year and nine months old.

The lovely lady recently posted on LinkedIn about being admitted as a high court attorney and garnered praise from netizens who were proud of her.

Now, talking to Briefly News, Elizabeth opened up about the journey that led her to great success.

The Gauteng lawyer worked whilst completing her Bachelor of Laws degree

Completing any qualification while working is quite an accomplishment – one that the legal eagle undertook to the best of her ability:

“While I was studying for my Bachelor of Laws (LLB), I was employed as a legal secretary at a firm that handled family law, corporate law, and personal injury matters. At that time, we were the defendant attorneys for the Road Accident Fund.”

The 31-year-old began her legal journey after matriculating and studying at Tshwane University of Technology:

“It has always been my dream to be an attorney. I started my journey immediately after completing my matric. I studied and completed a National Diploma in Legal Assistance and then later enrolled for an LLB degree at the University of South Africa.”

The admitted attorney persevered through difficult times

Although the journey to becoming an attorney was long, Elizabeth explains that perseverance and discipline were key to her success:

“I patiently studied and completed all the requirements to be admitted as an attorney.

“After I completed my diploma, I was employed as an intern at the Department of Justice, where I was stationed at Soshanguve magistrate's court – that's where my love and passion for law were nurtured and groomed. I was attending to the children's court and maintenance section and assisted parties with disputes pertaining to the minor child.”

The qualified lawyer in Gauteng discusses some of the challenges she faced

Elizabeth needed to overcome bullying along her journey, which is something many people in professional settings struggle with:

“The other senior legal practitioners bully you at court. However, I had to be content with my clients and be strong and believe in myself to assist my clients to the best of my ability.”

The attorney is a loving parent who always sought to the needs of her children during her journey to becoming an attorney:

“Another challenge I faced was when I was preparing to write board examinations, I only received one leave day and I had a six-month-old baby girl during that time.”

Elizabeth says her family members are all ecstatic about her fantastic achievement:

“My parents threw a surprise congratulations party for me last weekend. That's how happy they are. They know my struggles and what I have endured to prepare for my journey to admission.”

The loving momma shares her dreams for the future, noting that growth within the legal fraternity is important to her:

“My biggest dream is to grow within the legal field as an attorney and pursue a field in compliance. I am currently employed as a junior associate and managing a group of 30 staff members. I am happy about what the future may hold.”

