One young mother is determined to make something of herself, crocheting gorgeous handmade toys for a living

Gamuchirai Christine Zari, who resides in Johannesburg, supports her mother, brothers and son with her small business venture

The young lady has big plans for the future and hopes to one day supply stores with her gorgeous teddies

One hard-working young mom from Johannesburg is ready to make something of her life, despite dropping out of school a few years ago.

Christine makes the most gorgeous handmade toys with wool. Image: Christine’s Teddy Bears/Facebook.

Gamuchirai Christine Zari, better known as ‘Christine’, makes the most adorable stuffed toys from wool, with the talented lady crocheting cute teddies and various other stuffed animals with wool.

Speaking to Briefly News, the 22-year-old notes that she started her small business venture, called Christine’s Teddy Bears, in 2017:

“l work from home and sell [my teddies] in the streets and markets. l started this business because my mom couldn't afford fees for me, so l had to drop out of school.”

Christine explains that because of her family’s financial situation, she knew she had to be innovative. After she learned to crochet from her friend, the go-getter decided to put her talents to good use:

“Being poor is the last thing l wanted, so l had to find something to do. l borrowed money from my mom to start off."

Christine supports her mother, brothers and son with her business. Image: Christine’s Teddy Bears/Facebook.

The supermom currently supports her mother, brothers and young son with the money she makes from the toys, with the lovely lady having big dreams for the future:

“l would like to have a company, and l would like to supply stores. My other dream is to go overseas and open my own business there.”

The entrepreneur advises other young women who are interested in business to ‘never give up’.

Commenting on a Facebook post by Briefly News that honoured Christine and her hustle, so many social media users commended the young lady and her efforts to create a better future for herself and her family:

Rarang Ledingwane said:

“Wow, keep up the good work.”

Danielle Sade Muller reacted:

“Beautiful. Blessings on your hustle.”

Fele Mahlangu wrote:

“That's good. She is an entrepreneur.”

Ntivo Paige added:

“Wow, keep it up. You are doing a good job. Well done, my sister.”

