The families of the 45 people who died in the bus accident on the R518 in Limpopo will begin their healing journey.

This after the government, alongside its Botswanan counterparts, repatriated the remains of the deceased

Limpopo’s Health Department said its multidisciplinary team was working tirelessly to identify the deceased through DNA

The remains of the 45 people who died in a bus accident over Easter weekend were repatriated to Botswana. Images: Lucas Ledwaba/AFP and Stock Image

The families of the 45 people who died in a tragic bus accident in Limpopo over the Easter weekend will begin their path to finding closure.

45 bus crash victims return home

The South African and Botswana governments repatriated the remains of the Botswana citizens on 30 April 2024.

A report by SABC News said Limpopo MECs Dr. Phophi Ramathuba and Nandi Ndalana, alongside Botswana High Commissioner Dr. Sanji Monageng, led the repatriation process at the Polokwane International Airport.

The 45 died in a bus accident at the Mmamatlakala bridge on the R518 road on 28 March 2024.

According to SowetanLIVE, The Limpopo health department’s multidisciplinary team was reportedly working since the day of the accident to recover and identify the deceased through DNA.

Netizens are saddened by the situation

South Africans continued to share their sympathies and condolences with the families of the deceased as well as all those affected by the bus crash.

@kingmathibela said:

“This is disturbing ”

@bee_defined added:

“This is sad, so many families orphaned just like that”

@CN3HOPE commented:

“This really sad and touching.”

@General_Sport7 advised:

“Sad moment for these workers. They need cleansing.”

@Mok43623Tumelo commented:

“May their souls rest in peace.”

8-year-old survivor returns to Botswana

Briefly News reported that the sole survivor of the tragic R518 bus accident in Limpopo, which left 45 people dead, has been discharged from hospital.

Her mom and medical staff chaperoned the eight-year-old to the Polokwane International Airport.

The little girl flew to Botswana via the OR Tambo International Airport on 3 April 2024.

