The Limpopo Health Department has identified 42 of the 45 people lost in the horror Easter weekend bus accident

The department said it would start registering the deaths at Home Affairs as it begins to package the remains for repatriation

It further said the identification of the last three people who were on board the bus travelling from Botswana to Moria was nearing completion

Limpopo’s Health Department identified 42 of the 45 Botswana nationals lost in the horrific Easter bus crash. Images: Lucas Ledwaba / AFP and Stock Image

The identification of the final three bodies of the 45 people who died in a bus crash on the R518 in Limpopo is nearing completion.

Limpopo Health identified 42 bus crash victims

According to Botswana’s Mmegi Online, the Limpopo Health Department confirmed that it identified the remains of the other 42 positively and started packaging their remains for repatriation.

A TimesLIVE report said the provincial Health Department would now register the deaths with the Home Affairs to acquire death certificates.

Only one of the 46 occupants survived when the bus from Botswana to the St Engenas Zion Christian Church in Moria plunged off the Mmamatlakala Bridge on 28 March 2024.

Netizens weigh-in

The online community continued to express their sadness about the tragic crash.

@sphiwejn1st said:

“This is sad.”

@62Lulamamavuso1 suggested:

“Police visibility on the roads in Limpopo is very important to condemn the issue of people driving recklessly, under the influence of liquor, people breaking laws of our roads.”

Bill Kings commented:

"That's tragic, too many souls lost."

Sello Sello added:

“No wonder Zimbabweans, Malawians, etc smuggle their loved ones' dead bodies in buses because the process of getting a deceased's body out of the country legally is ridiculous.”

@masel_mar3550 said:

“This is sad.”

Eight die in Limpopo crash between truck and bus

In related Briefly News, a bus crash in Limpopo left eight passengers dead.

Limpopo's MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani, called on motorists in the province to drive carefully and always observe the road rules.

South Africans on social media were concerned about similar accidents in Limpopo.

