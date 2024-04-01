The Limpopo government is expected to start conducting postmortem on the bodies of those who died in the recent horrific accident

45 people died last week on 28 March as they were travelling from Botswana to Moria for Easter

South Africans were left shaken by the sheer number of people that died as a result of the terrible accident

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Botswana residents were devastated by the deaths of 45 of their citizens in Limpopo. Images: Lucas Ledwaba / AFP via Getty Image and Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO – The Limpopo MEC of Health, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, revealed that the government would start conducting postmortems on Tuesday, 2 April, following the accident that claimed almost 50 lives.

Accident kills 45 in Limpopo

According to SABC News, Ramathuba confirmed that the province's pathologists will commence the postmortems this week, five days after the bus crash. Ramathuba said that the government was waiting for the family members of the deceased members of the Zion Christian Church to help them with the process. The Botswana government is engaging with the South African government on repatriating the bodies of those who died.

The accident occurred when the bus travelled from Gaborone in Botswana to Moria, where the St Engenas's ZCC is based. The bus was travelling to celebrate the annual Easter pilgrimage made by members of the ZCC.

South Africans weigh in on postmortem

Here are some of the reactions by South Africans on Facebook.

Uplifted Amukelani Isaac said:

"When someone gets sick, and the family is dying to find out what killed their loved ones, these postmortems never provide an accurate answer except "natural cause"."

Onty Bronia Kealotswe said:

"We are bleeding in pain. Our hearts are as heavy as Batswana."

Mzimasi Mahlungulu said:

"One of the toughest jobs to do."

Kabelo Moroke said:

"Eish, we are heartbroken here in Botswana."

Real talk said:

"Heartbreaking."

Mahlako Baloyi said:

"We are with you in our prayers."

