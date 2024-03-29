The St Engenas faction of ZCC will hold its annual Easter Pilgrimage in Moria in Limpopo over the weekend

The Star ZCC kept its doors closed as the premises weren't fully ready to accommodate the millions who travel to the church

The BMA expects high traffic volumes at ports of entry as ZCC congregants are expected to make part of the millions crossing into SA from neighbouring countries

ZCC St Engenas opened its doors for the annual Easter pilgrimage to Moria. Image: Facebook/PresidencyZA

Source: Facebook

The Zion Christian Church 'Dove' faction, St Engenas, will hold its mass service on Saturday, despite 'The Star' faction's decision to keep its doors closed.

ZCC Dove opens its doors for second year since Covid

Congregants of 'The Dove' have reportedly received invitations to spend the Easter weekend at Moria near Polokwane.

This is St Engenas' second gathering after the church cancelled its 2020 Easter meeting due to Covid-19.

The ZCC Star keeps doors closed for the 4th year

According to ZiMoja, The Star faction would hold its first Moria session with all its branches when celebrating their New Year on 1 September 2024.

It's believed that the church's decision to hold off on the Easter celebrations is to give the recently opened central branch time to clean up before opening it up to accommodate millions of congregants.

Officials anticipate high traffic volumes at the country's borders

The Border Management Authority prepared itself for increased numbers at the country's borders.

Commissioner Michael Masiapato told SA News that they expected around one million travellers to make their way through South Africa's ports during Easter.

Masiapato explained that this year's numbers could rise as St Engenas' congregants travel to Limpopo.

“The Zion Christian Church, one of our biggest churches in the region, is opening for the annual Easter pilgrimage to Moria.”

Masiapato said the BMA spoke to similar agencies in neighbouring Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Eswatini and Botswana, and all countries agreed to operate their borders for 24 hours for the weekend.

South Africans remain confused about whether the churches are open

Many netizens were confused about whether the ZCC pilgrimage would occur this year; however, some stepped in to explain.

LiftTheHorn shared a video of traffic believed to be heading to Moria:

“All roads leading to Moria via Bomma highway. This is the traffic leading up to the carousel toll gate.”

i am Nokusa

”Dont do that! Batho ba ZCC star didn't go to Moria this year. Stop spreading lies.”

Dipuo Maloi

“No worries, so basically my church ZCC⭐️ is not open since 2020 for our annual Easter festival. However, the other church known as St engenas️ is opened.”

Lorraine

“Covid 19 proved that ZCC is influenced by the western world more than all churches combined... They opened their church fully two weeks ago and after public complaints by their members.”

Mario Zakharova_ZA (Parody)

“Which different people, those who know the ZCC will tell you the church hasn’t opened.”

