SA Border Security Anticipates Busy Festive Season for Beit Bridge and More Land Ports
- The South African border authorities are expecting more activity at land ports in December 2023
- Authorities have made plans on how they're going to deal with the impacts of people who will be crossing to and from other countries
- South Africa's Border Management Authority (BMA) shared an update on how they will cope with increased foot traffic at the borders
JOHANNESBURG - South African authorities are determined to keep the borders orderly. The BMA is confident in its plan for the festive season.
The deputy assistant commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA) shed some light on how they plan to cope. South Africans also chimed in with their two cents.
Border management authority ready for December
December will be a busy time at the borders. According to eNCA, there will be at least 6 million people expected to use the land borders of South Africa.
South Africa's border management on a mission to control
The deputy assistant commissioner of the BMA, Stephen Van Neel, assured the public they are prepared for the flow. The deputy commissioner said they will be on the lookout that everyone has proper travel documents, he emphasised that most in December will be leaving South Africa. He named the Beitbridge and Lebombo border posts. as one of the problem areas.
South Africa discusses BMA
Most netizens admitted that they did not have a lot of faith that borders would be kept under control. Read people's honest takes below:
Michael Johnson said:
"So if military SANDF and law enforcement SAPS fail to control borders we should believe so called BMA will do what exactly?"
Clem Morops wrote:
"They must patrol the border and border fence for the next 3 to 4 months, instead of just manning the border entries."
Nqobile Rigid Ngwenya commented:
"They'll definitely make a lot of money, They're at the right spot to get rich."
Stephen Anthony added:
"Good luck, wonder who is gonna need extra money for the holidays."
Tsibo Jacob Molisa wondered:
"So the security wasn't strengthened all along?"
People raise concerns amid SA-Zimbabwe border talks
Briefly News previously reported that Commissioner Michael Masiapato of the Border Management Authority (BMA) stressed the significance of strong diplomatic relations between South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Masiapato said these relations are crucial for finding effective solutions to border challenges that the two nations face.
In a bid to enhance border management, Zimbabwe is in the process of developing a Border Ports Authority Bill, reported SABCNews.
